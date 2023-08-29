Who are the last 5 Angels pitchers to have 15 wins in a single season?
Hopefully we'll see more wins from Shohei Ohtani in an Angels uniform
2) Last five LA Angels players with 15 wins: Garrett Richards, 2015 (15)
Yes, you have to go back seven years to find the next 15-game winner. The years in between were simply not great for Angels pitching. Only five pitchers even reached double digits in that seven-year stretch. Just not what you want.
The last pitcher to win 15 games in a season in an Angels uniform before Ohtani was Garrett Richards. The right-hander broke into the rotation full-time in 2014 and looked like he was the future ace of this staff as he posted a 2.61 ERA in 26 starts. Unfortunately, he fell just short of winning 15 games that year as he won 13 on the mound.
The following season was when Richards reached the 15-win plateau. The Angels as a team weren't quite as good and Richards himself had a down year compared to his 2014 season, but he did do enough to win 15 ball games.
Richards went 15-12 with a 3.65 ERA in 32 starts and 207.1 innings pitched. It was his only season in which he remained healthy enough to make 30+ starts, and he wound up pitching really well. Unfortunately, injuries really caught up to him in the subsequent years.