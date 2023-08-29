Who are the last 5 Angels pitchers to have 15 wins in a single season?
Hopefully we'll see more wins from Shohei Ohtani in an Angels uniform
3) Last five LA Angels players with 15 wins: Jered Weaver, 2014 (18), 2012 (20), 2011 (18), 2009 (16)
You knew he'd be here. One of the best pitchers in Angels history and one of the best pitchers in baseball during his prime would of course find his way onto this list, and he just so happened to have reached the 15-win mark four separate times throughout his Angels career.
Weaver's first time reaching 15 wins came in 2009 when he won 16 games for the Angels. He went 16-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 33 starts and 211 innings pitched. This was Weaver's first time crossing the 200 inning mark as he was in the process of establishing himself as a frontline starter. The following year was really when he broke out. Weaver made the all-star team and finished top-five in the AL Cy Young balloting, but he somehow failed to reach 15 wins as he was incredibly unlucky.
Weaver got back in the 15-win column in 2011 as he set a career-high with 18 wins. The 2011 season was Weaver's best, as he went 18-8 with a 2.41 ERA in 235.2 innings pitched. He was an all-star and was the runner-up for the AL Cy Young award. This was his best overall season on the bump, but not his best in terms of wins.
The 2012 season takes the cake when looking at wins as Weaver won 20 games to lead the American League. He went 20-5 with a 2.81 ERA in 30 starts and 188.2 innings pitched. He led the league in WHIP and H/9 while finishing as a Cy Young finalist once again, this time placing third on the balloting.
Weaver's last time reaching 15 wins came two seasons later as his 18 wins led the American League. He wasn't quite as effective, posting a 3.54 ERA in his 34 starts and 213.1 innings pitched, but the right-hander gave the Angels chances to win just about every time out there, and with that 2014 Angels team being as good as they were, Weaver was bound to win a lot of games.