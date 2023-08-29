Who are the last 5 Angels pitchers to have 15 wins in a single season?
Hopefully we'll see more wins from Shohei Ohtani in an Angels uniform
5) Last five LA Angels players with 15 wins: C.J. Wilson, 2013 (17)
C.J. Wilson is remembered more for the bad times than good. He signed in the same offseason as Albert Pujols to join the Angels, and just like Pujols, he didn't perform up to par. Wilson was one of the best pitchers in the American League, finishing sixth in the AL Cy Young balloting before leaving to join the Angels, and was never that same guy.
Wilson wasn't quite as bad as Pujols and some others who have signed massive deals to come to Anaheim, but not meeting expectations is what fans remember. While he wasn't a star, Wilson was solid and in his second year with the Angels he pitched really well.
Wilson went 17-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 33 starts and 212.1 innings pitched. He wasn't an all-star and didn't win any individual awards, but the 2013 season was Wilson's best in an Angels uniform and he was pretty darn good.
The southpaw came close to winning 15 in a season a couple of other times as he won 13 in 2012 and 2014, but the 2013 season was the only time he was able to reach 15.