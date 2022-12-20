Who does MLB.com have the Angels selecting in this way-too-early mock draft?
Last season, the Los Angeles Angels selected Zach Neto, a college shortstop, with the 13th pick of the MLB Draft. Neto swung the bat well in his 30 games in AA and could maybe even earn a late-season call-up if he continues to play well. His MLB ETA is 2024. Obviously, it's too early to tell, but it looks like the Halos made a nice pick there.
This season, the Angels are picking 11th in the draft. They were slated to pick 10th but moved back to 11th thanks to the Twins jumping them in the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery.
MLB.com did their first mock draft of the year after the lottery results came in and had the Angels selecting an intriguing prospect.
In MLB.com's way-too-early mock draft, they have the Angels selecting Brayden Taylor from TCU.
Brayden Taylor is a 20-year-old who has played some second base and shortstop but is primarily a third baseman. He's played two seasons at TCU and has torn the cover off the ball, slashing .319/.450/.574 with 25 home runs and 103 RBI in 117 games.
The left-handed hitter is yet another college player that the Angels would be selecting if this came into fruition. Selecting college players means they're a bit older when they enter your organization but are often more polished and should be ready sooner. Neto already found his way to AA, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Angels, a team trying their best to compete right now, select another college player who they can attempt to fast-track to the bigs.
Taylor projects as a really good hitter who has a great eye and serious power. Those are two tools that work really well for hitters in today's game.
Where Taylor would play on the Angels remains to be seen as a lot of that depends on how Anthony Rendon does at third base and just staying on the field in general.
Adding Taylor's bat would be a big pickup for the Halos to add to their lineup in the future. He could immediately become one of the better prospects in what is a weak Angels system. He's the 11th ranked prospect according to MLB.com who the Angels would fittingly be selecting at 11.