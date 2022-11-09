Why LA Angels Off-season Appears Bleak
The final pitch of the World Series has been tossed which means that it's time for the thrill of the off-season to begin for the LA Angels. There are a lot of questions surrounding the team which includes a change in ownership, extending Shohei Ohtani, and adding to the current roster.
Selling of team may bring slow off-season
It's apparent that the Angels stayed relatively safe last off-season with the additions of Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen on one-year deals. However, the team desperately needs quality players with club control if they are to stay relevant in the AL West. Other clubs like the Rangers, Mariners, and Astros have shown that they are going to remain competitive and only improve.
The Angels are in need of a definitive plan at ownership after current Angels owner Arte Moreno made it known that he is selling the team. As Angels MLB.com beat writer, Rhett Bollinger put it, "It's put the club in a state of limbo, as evidenced by the fact that Phil Nevin received only a one-year deal to remain as manager."
So that begs the question, why would an owner, who is showing interest in selling, put effort into improving the team should not be in control anymore? This makes me believe that the Angels will have a very slow off-season if a new owner isn't determined soon and fans will have to endure more one-year deals.
Areas of need might be too big
The Angels are in desperate need of middle infield help in the worst way as the experiment with platooning Tyler Wade and Andrew Velasquez didn't work out. Wade slashed .218/.272/.272 with an OPS+ of 56 and Velasquez slashed an abysmal .196/.236/.304 with an OPS+ of 53. Based on their combined OPS+ alone, they both made a very slight above average hitter which isn't appealing when you have Trout, Ohtani, and Rendon in your lineup.
The team is also in need of a front line starter and bullpen help once again as Syndergaard and Iglsias are gone. I think the team has the young talent to hold settle the rest of the rotation with Sandoval, Suarez, Detmers, and possibly Barria, but they do need an ace to lead them. MLB.com writer Mark Feinsand wrote each team's biggest need and of course pitching came up for the Angels, but he also added a suggestion, Carlos Rodon.
This would be a great deal if the Angels can convince Rodon to stay on the west coast. He has showed he's well worth getting paid after taking a one-year "prove it" deal with the San Francisco Giants. Should the Angels be willing to pay him the right amount and years, then they could have an ace to lead the rotation for years to come.