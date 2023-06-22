Why the Angels desperately need to add more infield depth
For now, the Los Angeles Angels are in the postseason hunt and are playing some of their best baseball in the first half of the season. However, the team's biggest asset, its depth, has been put to a major test with the losses of Gio Urshela and Anthony Rendon.
It wasn't too long ago last season the team was faced with grueling injuries that saw Mike Trout, Jared Walsh, Anthony Rendon, and David Fletcher see time on the injured list. Injuries always contribute to the derailment of a season and Angels general manager, Perry Minasian, tried to plan for that.
By adding infielders Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela with the already-known Rendon, Luis Rengifo, and Zach Neto in the system, the team was prepared for the worst. Well with Urshela seemingly out for the rest of the season, Neto being sidelined, and Anthony Rendon once again hurt, the worst is here.
Injuries are forcing the LA Angels to look for an infield upgrade to remain in postseason contention
With Rendon missing time and Urshela, who was playing around the diamond, done for the season, it leaves Luis Rengifo to man third base and he has not brought it offensively. He is slashing .201/.288/.288 with an abysmal 60 OPS+, 100 OPS+ is the baseline of an average hitter.
It doesn't feel that long ago when the Angels might have found their permanent first basemen in Jared Walsh that earned him an All-Star nod in 2021. However, an injury and insomnia led to Walsh needing some time on the shelf in 2022. Now that he's back, it's taking him a while to get going.
Walsh is slashing .125/.253/.234 with a concerning OPS+ of 36 as he's seen his playing time cut down significantly before the Urshela injury. That has resulted in the team calling up Kevin Padlo, who hasn't impressed so far in his brief MLB stint.
If the Angels wish to improve, they will want to look externally to bolster their depth once more. Jeimer Candelario of the Nationals is one option to look at as he can both first and third as he currently slashing .256/.333/.446 with an OPS+ of 117 which would be a significant upgrade.
Candelario is also on a one-year deal which should not cost the Angels a hefty amount in terms of trade value. Another possible player to look at is Tommy Edman of the Cardinals should they pursue to be sellers as he may be a little more expensive considering his versatility and one year of control.
Either way, the Angels need to make serious moves around the diamond in order to improve what was once an already-known strength of the team. The players they're currently sending out are not getting it done at the plate, and the team's overall offense is suffering because of it.