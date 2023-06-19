Wildly successful road trip has put Angels squarely in the Postseason picture
Many questions have arisen as to whether the Los Angeles Angels are good enough to make the postseason. Despite an improved roster, it's still flawed. The rotation has regressed, and a bunch of hitters in the Angels order have regressed as well.
All season long the Angels had done a good job beating bad teams but struggled against the good ones and threw many away with mental or physical errors.
After a very successful road trip the Angels now sit at 41-33. It's safe to say this team can be considered a legitimate postseason contender.
The Angels won five of seven games on the road including taking three of four against the division leading Rangers. Winning five of seven is a resounding success, and you could even make the case they should've won all seven.
Had the Angels found a way to get a key hit with runners in scoring position in the game they lost against the Rangers or if their bullpen pitched the way it has been in the month of June in the game they lost against the Royals, they likely go home victors of all seven road games.
5-2 is nothing to be ashamed of, and the Angels are right where they want to be. They're second in the West, and are right there in postseason contention.
With both the Yankees and Astros scuffling, the Halos have the second Wild Card spot to themselves, and have the opportunity to build on it.
The Dodgers just got swept on their home field in embarrassing fashion by the Giants. They play the Angels next. Then, the Halos go to Colorado to face the 29-45 Rockies after that. Finally, the 31-42 White Sox come to town.
The Angels have to keep doing what they've done all year. Rack up wins against poor competition. They're already eight games above .500 and have the chance to be ten or more in short order.
Getting Anthony Rendon back will only help. It's go-time for this Angels team.