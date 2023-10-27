World Series matchup shows there's no perfect way to build a team
The Los Angeles Angels are a team badly in need of some positive momentum. They've failed to record a winning season since 2015 and have missed the playoffs each year since 2014.
When thinking about how the Angels should go about snapping these long streaks fans often voice opinions of wanting the team built a certain way. This World Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks shows that there isn't a perfect blueprint to getting to the Fall Classic.
LA Angels aren't locked into one direction for building a winner
The Texas Rangers have built their team similarly to the way the Angels have. They've spent a fortune in free agency, bringing in guys like Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Nathan Eovaldi, and even Jacob deGrom who is currently hurt. Their offense and rotation is largely built around external players.
The Rangers also have some players they've developed like Evan Carter, Josh Jung, and Leody Taveras to help round out one of baseball's most potent offenses. They made finishing touches through trades acquiring Aroldis Chapman, Max Scherzer, and Jordan Montgomery all in this year's deadline.
If you spend a lot and spend on the right players, you can turn things around very quickly. The Rangers lost 102 games in 2021 and another 94 last season. This season, however, they won 90 and made the playoffs.
The Diamondbacks took more of a conservative approach. Without Texas' financial resources, Arizona focused on player development and have a roster full of players they've brought up through the minors. Corbin Carroll is their best position player who is currently enjoying a historically good rookie year. Brandon Pfaadt has made huge starts for Arizona in his rookie year helping them advance.
The Angels have many nice young talents on their roster who can help them win in the future. They lack that Corbin Carroll type of player, but their young talent when surrounded by a good enough supporting cast is capable of winning.
The Angels can win by spending in free agency if they make the right choices. They historically have failed miserably at identifying the correct free agents to give massive contracts to, and that's what's set the team back. They can also win by rebuilding and following the Diamondbacks blueprint. They already have several young players to be excited about and have players they're able to trade for more prospects. The only downside here is that Arte Moreno has been unwilling to go this route.