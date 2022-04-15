Young Angels in the outfield prove they can win games without Mike Trout
On Monday, Mike Trout was out with a stomach problem that was bothering him last week as well. He was not going to start, and was hopefully going to come off the bench. He ended up not playing that day at all, but it didn't matter one bit. The LA Angels saw Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell feast TOGETHER, and it was beautiful.
First, Marsh blasted a three-run homer in the first inning, flashing power that everyone knew was in that beautiful swing he showed in the Minor Leagues. Adell himself responded the next inning, hitting one out himself. Then, in the eighth inning, both Marsh and Adell hit doubles that drove in a run each.
Marsh started in center in place of Trout. That was expected--some even expected him to play center this year and see Trout move to right even for games when Trout is healthy. Adell played left, and Jose Rojas was inserted into the lineup to play right field.
Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh proved they have enough talent to win games on their own without Mike Trout if needed.
Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh were outstanding, and provided the LA Angels with more than enough offense while Mike Trout was gone. The two combined for an unreal four hits in seven at-bats and drove in all six runs. They drove in a total of three runs for the team.
It was a great reminder of how bright the futures are for these two, and a perfect representation of how good the Angels will be with both firing in the lineup at the same time. This is exactly what Angels fans had in mind for these two as they were coming up in the farm system, and they got a sneak peek of what it truly looks like on Monday. The future truly is now for the Angels' outfield.