Zach Neto joins rarefied air, and the best is still to come for the Angels shortstop

Zach Neto is having a historical season. He's in the record book for American League players his age. He's in the Angels record book. He's in the 2024 MLB season record book.

The past couple seasons, MLB officials (Theo Epstein, in particular) are placing a larger emphasis on more action in the game. The implementation of larger bases have resulted in more stolen bases and more attempts to turn singles into doubles, and doubles into triples. Zach Neto is one of the beneficiaries of the rule changes, but he is also the prototypical player the MLB rules officials want to shine in today's modern game.

Zach Neto is a modern-day star, and his star will keep rising

#Angels Zach Neto now has 31 doubles, 21 HR and 30 SB this season.



He's the fifth player in A.L. history to post those season totals by age-23, joining:

Jose Canseco (1988)

Alex Rodriguez (1998)

Mike Trout (2013)

Julio Rodriguez (2023) — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 18, 2024

Neto's combination of youth, bat-to-ball skills, in-game power, and in-game speed have been a bright spot for this year's edition of Angels baseball. At only 23-years-old, Neto's ability to hit doubles, HRs, and steal bases is historic. Joining a group comprised of José Canseco, Álex Rodríguez, teammate Mike Trout, and Julio Rodríguez for those skills is no small feat. It's a mark of how good at the plate and on the base paths he is now, and how good he can become.

Perhaps the most underrated part of Neto's season is his double-hitting prowess, as most reports on Neto concern his steals and home runs. His 31 doubles are tied for 24th in all of baseball. Neto was able to increase his sprint speed and increase his ability to hit balls foul line to foul line. These factors help explain how he's able to hit so many two-baggers.

#Angels with 20+ HR & 30+ SB in a season:

Bobby Bonds (1977)

Devon White (1987)

Mike Trout (2012, 2013 & 2016)

Zach Neto (2024) — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 18, 2024

The Angels are relying heavily on Neto's ability moving forward. As a shortstop, he is the leader of the infield. As a 2022 draftee, he is the leader of the youth movement in Anaheim. As the most successful player for the Angels this season, he is the leader of the team moving forward. Not only does he lead the Angels in most statistical categories, he is cementing his place in Angels history. Bobby Bonds, Devon White, and that Mike Trout guy are all highly successful players in their own right. Most fans know Trout and Bonds, but Devon White is a guy who won three World Series, played for three All Star teams, and played for 17 seasons.

Zach Neto becomes the 7th member of the 20 HR/30 SB club this season.



He joins:



Bobby Witt Jr

Jarren Duran

Jazz Chisholm Jr

Jose Ramirez

Shohei Ohtani

Elly De La Cruz



He is the second youngest member among those players. — Kirk Snyder (@dynastyinfo411) September 18, 2024

The 20 HR/30 SB club this season is another splendid crew. One key factor for Neto's stolen base total is his ability to wear pitches. Neto's 16 HBPs are tied for 8th in MLB. Neto might not have the shine of the other players on the 20/30 list, but he is certainly playing at a high level in his own right.

Given the rampant success, one has to wonder when the Angels decide to extend him. Given the current financial restraints, it stands to reason that Perry Minasian will err on the side of caution before handing out a long-term contract. However, given what Angels fans and staffers have seen thus far in his young career, no one should be surprised if the organization plans to make a large commitment to their shortstop.