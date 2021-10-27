Mike Trout “open” to position change, which could open many doors for the Angels

Mike Trout will do anything to help the Angels win. The superstar understands that in order to do so, he needs to be on the field.

After not talking to the media for two months, Trout spoke candidly about his baseball mortality and how he can help contribute to winning baseball in 2025 and beyond. Signed through 2030, the Angels and Trout know with absolute certainty that he will move out of center field at some point during his current contract. Trout is "open" to that idea moving into next season.

"Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field, every single day," Trout said in front of a media scrum. "Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, that's something that I'll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there."

Trout will assuredly vacillate between center field, left field, right field, and DH more than ever before in 2025 (a move to first base à la Bryce Harper seems out of the question at this point in time). With that in mind, the Angels' top brass will receive a greater opportunity to build out their roster with this new-found flexibility. Perhaps GM Perry Minasian could either trade for or sign a free agent, impact outfielder given Trout's go-ahead of stepping back from center field?

Health is the #1 issue plaguing Trout, and the majority of the Angels' roster, the past 3 seasons. Any feasible plan to alleviate those issues will be a major point of emphasis next season. Whether it's Trout's meniscus injury or calf injury, it's become apparent that he needs to get off his feet more. Sure, a move to a corner outfield spot could help some, but the injury risk will still persist. A corner outfield move is not a magical wand that will end any-and-all concerns about Trout's durability.

A move to full-time DH would help a lot, but Trout does not want to retire his days in the outfield. Furthermore, the Angels do not want to pay a full-time designated hitter the money they are giving to Trout. Trout's willingness to adjust his role with the team will help the Angels, or any team that possibly trades for him.

The Mike Trout trade rumors will ramp up this offseason

The trade rumors will continue to swirl this offseason, as they have for some time now. The Angels clearly do not deserve an all-time great in Trout, given how they possess one of the longest postseason droughts in North American sports. Much like Shohei Ohtani, Trout is loyal (to a fault) to the Los Angeles Angels and will never disparage the only team he has played for in his career.

The issue with the Trout trade rumors is what the Angels could receive back for Trout. The Angels' case for trading Trout is they could save money and receive back marquee prospects. The only plausible teams that would fully absorb his remaining 6 years and $222.7 million plus give the Angels back a healthy haul of prospects are the Phillies and Mets. The Yankees will likely pay Juan Soto an amount of money akin to that of several countries' GDP, effectively removing them from any potential Trout trade talks (unless Soto signs elsewhere, like with the Phillies or Mets).

However, how willing would the Phillies or Mets be to part with top-notch prospects for a diminished version of Mike Trout who is unable to stay on the field? Those organizations would really have to convince themselves of a change-of-scenery being the only way to keep Trout on the field and remain effective. So, it seems unlikely that any team could meet the Angels' needs in a hypothetical Trout trade.

Trout continues to be an elite runner, despite his leg injuries, and a major source of power. MLB needs him healthy, no matter what position he ends up playing.