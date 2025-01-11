There has been some fluctuating trade buzz surrounding Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward for some time now. Ward was a hot name during last year's trade deadline, and his recent deal to avoid arbitration could amplify his appeal on the open market. While it's not a ton of savings, coming in $1.375 million less than anticipated does matter for smaller market teams interested in his services.

The Angels won't just give Ward away, and as the roster stands today, they have little incentive to move him. However, should they sign a big bat like Anthony Santander or Pete Alonso, Ward suddenly becomes expendable and one of their best trade pieces.

Just because teams may be interested in Ward doesn't mean they have the goods to land him, however. Despite coming off a 99-loss campaign, the Angels have made several moves to add veterans to upgrade their roster. Yet still, several holes remain.

The Angels need another infielder who can play second or third. They could use help both in the starting rotation and the bullpen. If they were to surrender draft compensation by signing Santander or Alonso, replenishing the farm system could be a priority as well.

The Royals and Angels could do business

Both earlier in the offseason and at last season's trade deadline, it was reported that the Royals had checked in on Taylor Ward in an effort to swap a pitcher for a bat. Ultimately, Kansas City opted to send Brady Singer to Cincinnati for Jonathan India, however, that doesn't mean that the stars can't still align for the Halos and Royals.

Kansas City's projected starting corner outfielders are Hunter Renfroe and MJ Melendez, both of whom posted negative fWARs (-0.1 and -0.3 respectively) last season. Starting centerfielder Kyle Isbel is more of a defensive specialist, making their projected outfield woefully uninspiring as they look to build out an offense around cornerstone Bobby Witt Jr.

Even with the departure of Singer, the Royals recently reunited with Michael Lorenzen and will have more qualified arms than rotation spots. Enter Taylor Ward, whose 111 wRC+ and 2.7 fWAR from last season would be a massive improvements for their outfield situation. Add in his affordable contract and the small market Royals seriously consider adding him.

The Royals could offer up former top prospect Alec Marsh for instance, who is coming off an up-and-down 2024 in his first season in the bigs as a full-time starting pitcher. Perhaps lefty starter-turned-reliever Kris Bubic, who posted an 11.57 K/9 and a 2.67 ERA last season in 30.1 innings pitched could be part of a package.

In any case, the Royals have the need for Ward and the arms that could make a compelling offer to the Angels for his services.