The Toronto Blue Jays can't get anyone to take their money, so maybe they trade with the Angels instead

The Blue Jays have been desperately attempting to upgrade their roster. They were chasing Juan Soto, but came up short. They were in on Corbin Burnes, just to watch him wind up in Arizona. Now, they're pursuing Anthony Santander with an apparent four-year $82 million offer.

Like with the Tigers, a Taylor Ward trade between these two teams is dependent on Santander signing somewhere other than Toronto, and preferably with the Angels. Between George Springer posting a .674 OPS last season and Joey Loperfido being generally uninspiring, Toronto could really use some help in the outfield corners.

It's easy to see that Ward would be a clear upgrade for them. As for what they could give up that would be of interest to the Halos, there's their number two prospect, Orelvis Martinez. The 23-year-old second baseman made his big league debut in 2024. Martinez isn't perfect, almost immediately after reaching the big leagues he was hit with an 80-game PED suspension that certainly tarnished some of his luster. Still, in 74 AAA games last season, he posted a .267/.346/.523 line with 17 dingers. In 2023, he hit 28 combined homers between AA and AAA.

Toronto traded for Andres Gimenez to man second base for the foreseeable future earlier this offseason, and after the suspension could look to move on from Martinez. For the Angels, they get an intriguing roll of the dice on a young player to add to their collection. This could be yet another win-win proposition for both sides.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout