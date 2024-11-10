Predicting the Angels' starting rotation after their latest free agency signing

The increasingly active Angels are shaking up their starting rotation heading into 2025. Out went Griffin Canning, and in came Kyle Hendricks. Some Angels fans are thinking that the Hendricks signing could be it for Perry Minasian this offseason, as they now boast five starters in Hendricks, Tyler Anderson, José Soriano, Jack Kochanowicz, and Reid Detmers. They could also roll the dice with internal options like José Suarez, Chase Silseth, Sam Aldegheri, Davis Daniel, or Caden Dana.

The Angels are highly unlikely to make a giant splash, and it has been reported as such. Essentially, if a free agent starting pitcher received a qualifying offer, he will likely not be considered. Those starters who received QOs: Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Nick Martinez, Nick Pivetta, Sean Manaea, and Luis Severino. However, do not expect Minasian to be stagnant with the rotation. He will undoubtedly add, at least, more depth. It also seems reasonable that he could find a pitcher on the open market or trade block that could slot in as their no. 1 arm come Opening Day.

Respect to Soriano and Anderson, but they truly are not aces at this point in their careers. Soriano has ace-level stuff, but sustained arm fatigue last season while enduring a full work-load over the course of a long season. He is not reliable at this point in terms of being a front-end starter, and he will have to prove himself. That being said, he electrifies the crowd and dugout when he is on the mound and healthy.

Anderson could be on his way out, as he is on an expiring deal and many believe that the Angels will not retain Anderson and Hendricks, the two slowest throwing starters in the league. Whether the Angels could receive back an intriguing package is yet to be seen, but there were ample Anderson trade rumors at the deadline and those have ratcheted up of late. Whether or not the Angels keep Anderson, they could still use minor league options on Kochanowicz or, the more likely option, Detmers to clear space for another starter.

The Angels are shaking up the whole roster, and especially the starting rotation

The Angels want to add reliable, veterans this offseason to supplement and mentor their young core. They will likely swerve away from guys like Blake Snell, Yusei Kikuchi, and Jack Flaherty, and target the Kyle Gibsons and Lance Lynns of the world. The players who have robust markets will either be too expensive for the Angels, or they will receive offers from more enticing, win-now franchises.

Prediction: the Angels move Anderson in a sell-low trade. They sign another established veteran and reclamation project, like Alex Cobb (familiarity and good velocity make Cobb incredibly enticing on a buy-low deal) and Mike Soroka (Perry loves his Braves, Soroka could begin the season as a long reliever). They send Detmers to AAA, and move Chase Silseth to the bullpen. They roll with Hendricks, Soriano, Kochanowicz, and two starters who are not yet on the team.

