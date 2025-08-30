Ranking the 10 best starting pitchers in the Angels organization

The Angels' lack of organizational pitching depth was on full display Wednesday night, when their hand was forced into calling up Jack Kochanowicz for a spot start against the Texas Rangers. Every baseball fan knows how that went, and while Kochanowicz has not been the pitcher he was in 2024, Wednesday night was largely the fault of the organization and their inability to build rotational depth beyond their starting five from Opening Day.

So how does this depth stack as 2025 turns into 2026? These ten pitchers are the best arms in the organization going forward, and shows just how dire the situation is in Anaheim. Worth noting, pitchers who are not signed going into 2026 are not included (i.e Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks), and pitchers are judged purely on their ability to start baseball games now, so potential is not considered leaving prep prospects such as Johnny Slawisnki off the list despite his legitimate ace potential. Short term injuries are also not taken into consideration, meaning Victor Mederos is still considered.

1.) Yusei Kikuchi - MLB

The lone Angels' All Star is very clearly the best pitcher in the organization. While he does not always go deep enough into games to earn the title of a legitimate ace, Kikuchi has been more than worth the contract given to him this offseason. While he is really a No. 2 starter in a perfect world, he has been the most consistent starter for the Halos all season and will provide stability over the next two seasons.

2.) Jose Soriano - MLB

While Soriano is probably the most likely name on this list to turn into a Cy Young contender, the inconsistency of Soriano makes that seem like a stretch. His last five games are a perfect exampe of this, as he pitched 18.2 innings in three of those starts, allowing only one run. His two other starts saw him give up 13 earned runs - to the Athletics and Rays nonetheless. Soriano has some of the best stuff in the league, but if he cannot put it together then the Angels may not have an ace in their organization.

3.) Caden Dana - AAA

Despite his 2025 season being one of misuse by the coaching staff and underwhelming results when he does pitch, Caden Dana showed in his most recent start that he still has the stuff to strike batters out at a high level. Him being this high on the list speaks to the belief that the Angels and scouts continue to have in him, and Dana boasting three plus pitches in the minors as of late makes believing in him as a starter much easier.

4.) Reid Detmers - MLB

Yes, the Angels' fourth best starting pitcher in Reid Detmers, their reliever. His 4.12 ERA this season does not speak to how dominant he has been, and he has seen success in the major leagues as a starter before. Prior to the 2024 season he had posted back-to-back seasons of quality starting pitching, and the Angels may be forced to sacrifice an elite reliever to fill out their rotation in 2016.

5.) Samuel Aldegheri - AAA

In 2024, Samuel Aldegheri made three starts and posted a 4.85 ERA, and seemed to never really be considered for a rotation spot in 2025. He made relief appearances this season similar to Dana, but has been the same steady starting pitcher in the minor leagues this year. Why the Angels never gave Aldegheri a shot to start again this season seems odd, as he has shown to be an adequate back-of-the-rotation starter.

6.) Victor Mederos - MLB

Victor Mederos had a tough draw in his first few MLB starts, but he is better than the 7.41 ERA he posted this year before landing on the IL. His minor league numbers have been impressive, and if he has more starts in 2025 then there should be expectations of more production. Similar to Aldegheri, his potential may only ever be a middle-of-the-rotation arm, but a serviceable one at that.

7.) Tyler Bremner - N/A

Is it exciting that the Angels' No. 2 overall selection is ranked this high and will likely be a starter in 2026? Yes. Does it speak to the overall lack of depth in the organization? Also yes. Despite not pitching this season for any minor league affiliates in 2025, Bremner will likely come into Spring Training fighting for a rotation spot in 2026.

8.) Jack Kochanowicz - MLB

Kochanowicz has had MLB success before. A 3.99 ERA ove 11 starts in 2024 proves that. But 2025 showed he needs a total reset, as hitters in 2025 have absolutely smashed the slider that made him so successful in 2024. There is a starter in there somewhere, but a prolonged stint in the minors might be the only thing that could help Kochanowicz move up this list.

9.) Ryan Johnson - A+

Similar to Bremner, it is both exciting and somewhat nerve-wracking that Ryan Johnson ranks this high. As a reliever in the big leagues his ERA sat at 7.36. Since the team decided to develop him as a starter and sent him down to Single-A, Johnson has been dominant. A 1.95 ERA in 11 starts is impressive, and the development of his pitches have seemingly jumped every time he has taken the mound.

10.) George Klassen - AA

Going into the season, Klassen was a sneaky pick to join the rotation at some point in 2025. A whirlwind of a season has settled those talks, as Klassen has been inconsistent on the mound since taking a line drive off his head in May. His name will be one to watch in 2026, but right now he sits at tenth on this list.

