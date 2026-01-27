Ranking the 5 best contenders for Angels' fifth and final rotation spot

The Los Angeles Angels have made it clear to their fans this offseason that they will not be spending big to improve this roster. After Cody Bellinger signed with the Yankees, it erased any chances of them adding a star to the organization. While Framber Valdez is still available, the baggage attached to him likely will not have the Angels interested.

With Grayson Rodriguez and Reid Detmers joining the rotation alongside Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano, these five Halos are the names to watch as contenders to complete the Angels' rotation come Opening Day.

5 Angels to watch in spring training competition to join rotation

Alek Manoah

After signing a big league deal with the Angels in free agency, the front runner for the fifth starter job is very likely Alek Manoah. After finishing as a Cy Young finalist earlier in his career, Manoah's career fell off due to injuries and poor production. After a promising end to his 2025 in the minor leagues, Manoah earned a look from Perry Minasian and Co. Now, with spring training around the corner, the fifth starter job is likely Alek Manoah's to lose.

Caden Dana

A classic example of a player with the talent to last in the big leagues that just has not put everything together is Caden Dana. He has posted electric strikeout numbers in the minor leagues and has shown the potential in the big leagues. For Dana, if he can come into spring training and show he can strike batters out while limiting the home runs he gives up, his ceiling will be enough to give him a shot as the Angels' fifth starter.

Sam Aldegheri

Scheduled to be leading the Italy national squad into the World Baseball Classic alongside Phillies' stater Aaron Nola, Sam Aldegheri can stake his claim for the fifth rotation spot on the international stage. With games scheduled against the USA and Mexico teams, Aldegheri could make a case for himself if he is able to stifle either of those teams.

Ryan Johnson

This is a long shot, but no pitcher was better in the Angels' minor leagues than Ryan Johnson after being sent down last season. In 12 starts, Johnson posted a 1.88 ERA and struck out 65 batters in 57.1 innings pitched. Better yet, he only walked 10 batters across those starts, showing elite command of the strike zone. If he can come even close to replicating that in Spring Training, Kurt Suzuki and the coaching staff will have to think about Johnson as their fifth starter.

Mitch Farris

Upon coming up to the big leagues in September of last season, Mitch Farris allowed just three runs across his first two starts, only to go on and give up 16 runs over his next three. A 6.66 ERA is no good, but his FIP of 4.78 suggests Farris was not entirely responsible for his stat lines to end the year. All in all, he has a shot if he can prove to be a steady, reliable arm who can go out and throw five innings while keeping the game within reach for the offense. There isn't much flashiness to Farris' game, but if he can be reliable that won't matter much to the Angels or their fans.