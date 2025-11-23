The Los Angeles Angels are an organization that is known for being behind the times in more ways than one. The Angels play catch-up with virtually every other organization in terms of their application of data, technology, bio-mechanical captures, facilities and air conditioning in the weight room. Even a recent trade of Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez captured the feeling of "this is great, but why were we not doing more of this before?" amongst the most faithful members of Angels Nation.

The Angels have an opportunity to get with the times after a recent non-tender by the Los Angeles Dodgers, though!

Recent MLB trends point to the Angels needing to sign this recent Dodgers non-tender

The Boston Red Sox are well-known for giving multi-year contracts to injured pitchers, and the Angels should take notes. In recent years, the Red Sox have handed two-year deals to Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks and former Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval. The Angels non-tendered Sandoval last year, and the Sox scooped him up with the intention of him being a major part of the team in 2026. The average annual values of these deals are cheap, and the Red Sox are more than willing to risk a Hendriks situation (still injured and ineffective) in order to reap the rewards of a Giolito situation (a major contributor last season).

Reliever Evan Phillips non-tendered by Dodgers and is now a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Underwent Tommy John surgery June 4. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 21, 2025

With all that in mind, the Angels need to take a look at Evan Phillips, who the Dodgers removed from their 40-man roster via a non-tender. Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery in June, and is not expected to pitch in 2026. Despite his unavailability next year, he is an electric reliever when he's healthy and is well-worth a cheap two-year deal.

Phillips absolutely popped in 2022 -- his Baseball Savant page is nuts. In his first full-season with the Dodgers, Phillips posted a 94th percentile Pitching Run Value, 97th percentile Fastball Run Value and a 75th percentile Offspeed Run Value. Not to mention a 98th percentile xERA and xBA, and incredible marks in average exit velo, whiff rate, K rate, BB rate, barrel rate, and hard hit rate. Quite literally the only below average metric was his chase rate. His metrics remained strong in 2023 and 2024, and in 2025 he only managed to post 5.2 innings pitched. However, the Dodgers thought enough of him to give him ample opportunities for saves even with a loaded bullpen the past few years (Dodgers fans might scoff at the notion that their bullpen was stacked, but they are spoiled).

The Angels are in dire need of relievers in 2026 and beyond, and the 31-year-old could easily out-perform his next deal whenever he returns to an MLB mound. If the Angels truly are going to be spenders, they need to do a thorough evaluation of Phillips this offseason.