The Angels' offseason is underway, and not just on the player side of things. Though the Halos have brought in a promising reliever and built their organizational catching depth with some signings, the coaching hires have been even more impressive. New manager Kurt Suzuki and pitching coach Mike Maddux are the headliners, but the entire list of new hires they have made has gotten a lot of praise from fans and media alike. They have one open spot left at hitting coach, and the perfect candidate may have just become available.

Owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian have shown a propensity for bringing in former Angels' players for their coaching staff. Suzuki is the obvious one, but new catching coach Max Stassi spent time with the Halos as well as new first base coach Adam Eaton, who ended his career in Anaheim during the 2021 season. While none of this trio were Hall of Fame ballplayers by any means, they were all lauded throughout their career for their IQ surrounding the game as well as their influence within the clubhouse. These three - combined with the veteran coaching that bench coach John Gibbons can provide - may be enough to turn the tide in Anaheim. But there is one missing piece.

David Fletcher could be Angels' answer for hitting coach vacancy

If you asked Halo fans who the best bat-to-ball players they have ever seen wear an Angels jersey are, they would probably lead the conversation with Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero. Second, however, would be former Angels' infielder David Fletcher. Fletcher became a legend in Anaheim for his ability to make contact with just about anything. Whether the pitch was a slider heading for the dirt or fastball at his head, Fletcher was able to get his bat on the ball. Earlier this week, however, Fletcher announced his retirement from playing in the big leagues.

And if there is one thing the Angels struggled with in 2025, it was consistently making contact. While not every player is going to have the skill that Fletcher provided during his playing days, having him as a guide for the sluggers in Anaheim could help them tweak their approach just enough to turn strikeouts into, at the very least, contact to get baserunners moving and the defense working.

Fletcher very well could be done with the game of baseball. But he was a fan favorite in Anaheim, and with the trend of them bringing in former Angels, he is an intriguing name for the Halos' front office as they attempt to conclude their coaching search.