Robert Stephenson's injury update exposes frustrating truth Angels can’t ignore

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Robert Stephenson will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery. Though the Halos hold a club option for his services in 2027, this latest injury will likely end Stephenson's tenure in LA.

Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million deal prior to the 2024 season, and if he's not retained, Los Angeles will have forked over all that money for 10 relief appearances. This type of buffoonery from Perry Minasian and the Angels' front office can't continue.

Robert Stephenson had ligament and flexor repair surgery and is out for the season, the #Angels announce. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 8, 2026

There is a litany of people to blame for the Angels' struggles over the last several seasons — not the least of which is owner Arte Moreno — but Minasian's name has to be at the top of the list. The Angels GM has bungled countless opportunities since he arrived in Anaheim, and he's all but punched his ticket out of town.

Another Angels blunder will lead to Perry Minasian's evenutal dismissal

Minasian's contract is up at the end of the season. But, depending on how the remainder of the 2026 season unfolds may decide whether or not Moreno waits until the end of the year, or just resolves to cut his losses if (and likely when) the Halos fall out of playoff contention.

Stephenson's signing, though he was coming off a good season in 2023, was peculiar at the time. Then the wild clause that triggered a team-option if he suffered an elbow injury requiring a stint on the injured list for at least 130 consecutive days was a sign that this was never going to end well.

But signing Stephenson isn't the only boneheaded move Minasian has made since coming to the West Coast. This winter's trade for Grayson Rodriguez is already raising eyebrows. At the moment, Rodriguez is on the IL, and while his return looks promising, a timeline has yet to be defined.

Obviously, re-signing Yoan Moncada has proven to be a mistake, though most Angels fans could've told you that before the ink was dry. The third baseman has looked sluggish to begin the season — both at the hot corner and in the batter's box.

All in all, it's been an embarrassing time for Angels' fans with Minasian at the helm, and it's one that will likely come to an end in the near future.