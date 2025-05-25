While Angels fans pretty easily have the best argument for why they are the most frustrated with their ownership, front office, coaches and players of any fanbase, the 2025 season might be turning the tide the Rockies fans' way. Right now, the Angels are on an eight-game winning streak and giving fans a semi-irrational belief of contending, while the Rockies are perpetually gut-punching their fans with a team that might somehow end up being worse than the 2024 Chicago White Sox.

Before the regular season started, the Angels shockingly parted ways with the second member of their expected centerfield platoon, the Rockies scooped him up and the Halos faithful applauded them for doing so. Many believed he would pop if he played every day, and despite some flashes of brilliance he is now looking like the type of player the Angels' front office wanted to eradicate from their roster in spring training.

Rockies fans are realizing what LA Angels management already knew in March

Mickey Moniak was seemingly hitting home runs and making diving plays over-and-over again for the Rox, and Angels fans were both proud of him and growing more resentful of their team evaluators. In March and April, the former first overall pick had a .227 isolated power, .704 OPS and posted an above average 20.5% K%, which has been a massive bugaboo throughout his whole career.

Well, Moniak is back at it again -- tantalizing fans with his immense talent and seemingly endless tools, but leaving much to be desired over the course of a season. Moniak is simply far too streaky for fans' pleasure. In May, he has just a .067 ISO, .542 OPS and a minuscule 1.6% BB% (another bugaboo for Moniak).

The most unfortunate part of Moniak's season turning sour has been his defense. He has always been a wicked fast runner and has a cannon for an arm, and even this season he has a sprint speed in the 88th percentile and arm strength in the 69th percentile. However, Moniak's range is average at best (in 2023 his OAA was in the 85th percentile, it was in the 72nd last year and is now in the 43rd) and his arm value is in the 2nd percentile...so basically... last. In terms of defensive value, Moniak has a -3.9 defensive fWAR which is the third worst mark of the Colorado's position players.

Moniak is truly a tease and plays in such an unfortunate way. One example of that is his three home runs this year have been to the opposite field, but he still employs a pull-happy approach at the plate. Moniak seemingly cannot get out of his own way, even with expanded playing time away from the Angels, while the Angels are enjoying the Kyren Paris and Matthew Lugo experience. So, while parting ways with Moniak was a tough pill to swallow, the front office's vision is being realized.

