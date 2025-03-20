Communication is of the utmost importance in every facet of life, including in the players' locker room. Well, Ron Washington is making sure that the discourse in the Angels' locker room flows freely and abundantly with his new policy for the 2025 season. It's no secret that Washington is old-school, and he's surely showing his age by implementing a no cell phones policy in the Angels locker room. Washington's idea clearly went down like a lead balloon at first, but it seems that the players are getting accustomed to it. It started as a measure for spring training, but will extend to the regular season too. It might seem ridiculous at first glance, but it makes sense when you think about it more.

The #Angels instituted a new rule this season with players not allowed to be on their cell phones at their lockers. Ron Washington said he did it so the players would interact with each other more and bond. Mike Trout and Zach Neto both said it's worked out great so far. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 19, 2025

Ron Washington's locker room policy is unconventional but definitely worthwhile

When's the last time one of these professional athletes/grown men had to abide by a cell phone ban? Now, Washington said the rule is being enforced by the veterans, so it might not be the most stringent of policies and the players could be telling reporters the right thing when discussing it. The coaches and staffers are assuredly not patrolling the locker room looking for cell phones, but hopefully the veterans are willing to have an uncomfortable confrontation if they see a youngster scrolling Instagram.

The front office had a clear game plan this offseason: they wanted to acquire veterans with an incredible amount of baseball knowledge to boost the makeup of the locker room. These veterans can still contribute on the field, but the more important facet of their presence is supposed to be with regards to how the core group of players feed off their experiences from the game. Their wealth of knowledge will be passed along the locker room so the future of the franchise can unlock their full potential.

Bringing in veteran players for a team's youngsters is not a new strategy, but it often does not work in team's favors. You for sure hear the stories of when a veteran has a positive influence on a guy trying to find his footing in the league, but you rarely hear the stories of when it had little or no effect whatsoever. The Angels are desperate for that effect.

You always hear about the layout of a locker room. This player is next to this player in the locker room, meaning the team must want those two to bond. The Angels taking extreme measures to have the ever-important locker layout actually does mean something with that regard. They want Ben Joyce to learn from Kenley Jansen, Logan O'Hoppe to learn from Travis d'Arnaud, etc., but making sure that they are focused and conversing is actually kind of brilliant. It's worth a shot, at least!

This site might not be the most kind to the Angels' skipper, but he deserves props here. Kudos, Coach.

