Should Angels fans be worried that the free agent outfielders are dwindling?

No, this is not an article about Juan Soto. American League looks a lot weaker, though!

The Angels are eying position players with in-game power to increase their team SLG, which was among the worst in MLB last season. Perry Minasian is as blunt as they come, and has declared his intentions in a straightforward manner: they want to increase every position group next season. Minasian's declaration includes the outfield -- which will have Mike Trout back, Jorge Soler in the mix, and Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, and Mickey Moniak...for now.

If you were expecting the Angels to be active this offseason you would be right. If you were expecting the Angels to be active in the free agent group of outfielders, you wouldn't be right at the moment. In terms of free agent outfielders with power that would have maybe considered the Angels, there were slim pickings. Michael Conforto and Tyler O'Neill are now gone, as Conforto agreed to a one-year, $17 million deal with the Dodgers (of course) and O'Neill signed a three-year, $49.5 million with the Orioles. Conforto is the second former San Francisco Giants player to sign a new deal with their lifelong rival, joining Blake Snell.

In terms of types of players the Angels need and have a chance of getting (ruling out big names like Anthony Santander, and Teoscar Hernandez), Max Kepler might be the sole option left. Jurickson Profar seems like he is destined to stay in San Diego, where he just had a career year. Tommy Pham could help, but he is no longer a high-impact player. Mike Tauchman maybe? There are many veterans or reclamation projects available, but nobody that exciting outside of Kepler or the miracle of landing Santander.

Obviously, Trout is not at all guaranteed to turn in a full season in 2025. He will undoubtedly land on the Injured List, since he is riding the nasty injury carousel at this point in his career. It's a hard ride to get off when you start landing on the shelf over-and-over-and-over. Soler can mash, but will need to heavily feature as a DH because of his defensive woes. Jo Adell is progressing, but still has a ways to go. Mickey Moniak will be on a short leash if he makes the team, and is trending towards becoming a full-time pinch runner/defensive replacement. The most steady player they have in their outfield is Taylor Ward, who is constantly finding himself in trade talks.

There is a world where the Angels can skirt by with finding depth pieces/reclamation project outfielders on the market, like a Dylan Carlson or Bryan De La Cruz. However, the outfield group would feel rickety and untrustworthy. A solid addition like Kepler would really help things on paper. Winter Meetings are almost here! Let's get it done quick, before he's gone!

