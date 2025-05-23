The 3 Angels players most responsible for the historic winning streak

Logan O'Hoppe

Ward is definitely outshining the Angels' catcher, but he is slashing .357/.379/.893/1.272, has played in every game during the streak, and has home runs in his past three games. O'Hoppe has even showed some signs of life on defense after reverting his stance behind the plate to a more traditional two-feet down set up.

In what was probably the Angels' fans favorite game of the streak -- the Saturday game against the Dodgers -- Logan O'Hoppe delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run to the opposite field off Kirby Yates to put the Angels up 9-7 in the seventh inning.

Trout's return might make you think that O'Hoppe will play slightly less, as Ron Washington has snuck him into the DH-spot when he needs a break from catching. However, you have to imagine Wash will stagger Trout and O'Hoppe's DH games to get them both in the lineup i.e. the games Trout DHs, O'Hoppe catches and the games O'Hoppe DHs (meaning d'Arnaud is catching), Trout goes to right field. Jorge Soler's playing time might trickle down, but he needs some more off days now anyways.