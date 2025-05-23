The 3 Angels players most responsible for the historic winning streak

Kenley Jansen

One pitcher needed to be represented here, and the Angels' closer is the most logical choice for sure. Jansen has three saves during the seven-game winning streak, as well as a 4:0 K:BB, 2.08 ERA and 1.32 FIP. Jansen proved his toughness during the second win of the streak against his former team -- as he gave the Angels his first outing with more than 1.0 innings pitched when he recorded a four-out save on his second consecutive day pitching.

In one of the cooler non-game moments of the streak, Jansen was captured mentoring Ryan Zeferjahn in the dugout on how to grip and release his cutter. Jansen is obviously the modern-day version of Mariano Rivera in that he is a closer who predominantly throws cutters, so he is the best resource possible for a cutter-baller like Zeferjahn...who just so happens to be his set-up man. Jansen was brought in to bring along Ben Joyce, but Zeferjahn is now the chosen disciple.

Honorable Mentions: Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Jack Kochanowicz, Yusei Kikuchi, Reid Detmers, Ryan Zeferjahn

