The 5 most important Angels that could make or break their second half playoff push

If the Angels want to make the postseason for the first time since 2014, they have every opportunity to do so with a wide open American League Wild Card. They will need all 26 guys on their active roster to play good baseball (as well as a manager who can properly run the team), but these five names will be the ones who will be relied on most as the pressure turns up.

Mike Trout

Obviously, the first name here had to be the greatest Angels player of all time. Since Mike Trout has returned from injury, he has gotten back to being one of the most patient, deadly hitters in baseball.

Mike Trout before landing on the injured list (through April 30):



29 games (121 PA)

.179/.264/.462 line

.727 OPS

9 HR

9.9 BB%

29.8 K%



Trout since returning from the IL (since May 30):



40 games (174 PA)

.279/.425/.478 line

.903 OPS

8 HR

19.5 BB%

24.7 K% — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) July 13, 2025

Despite the young core driving the Angels to this point of the season, Mike Trout is the absolute heart of this team. He has seemed to be getting better with each and every game as his legs are fully back under him. If he can continue this output while returning to right field, it will make his All Star snub look even worse by season's end.

José Soriano

Halo fans have gotten the pleasure of watching Jose Soriano make genuine steps to becoming an ace this season. It should not surprise anyone if he is contending for the Cy Young Award in the years to come. This season he has largely been an ace for the Angels. Except for about once a month, when he seemingly forgets everything that has turned him into one of the best young pitchers in baseball.

If the Angels want to contend for the postseason, they'll need Soriano to be as consistent as possible. While no pitcher is flawless in every start, finding a way to fight through the bad starts and give this offense a chance to mash themselves back into the game will be pivotal for Soriano and the Halos the rest of the season.

Jo Adell

For a couple of months, it did not seem real how amazing Jo Adell was playing. He has genuinely, no exaggeration, been one of the best hitters in the American League for months now and his breakout seems to have fully arrived for the Angels. His defense in center field has been improving as well, and if he can survive out there is only adds to the value he brings to this team.

Simply put, the Angels need Jo Adell to continue this. He was the biggest factor in them having such a successful month of June, and his clutch hitting has been noticeable all season. If Adell can continue this pace - or even continue to get better somehow - the Angels' ability to make the playoffs becomes much stronger.

Zach Neto

As one of the best shortstops in the big leagues, Zach Neto's main priority needs to be his health. His return to the lineup this season is almost directly correlated to the Halos turning their season around, and he needs to be able to stay on the field night in and night out in Anaheim. He has been an exceptional bat, truly an elite leadoff hitter. And with his defense being among the best in the league, Neto is a crucial Halo to stay on the field, as his injury scare a few weeks ago made every Angels' fan heart drops.

Simply put, Zach Neto just needs to continue being the steady heartbeat of this clubhouse, on and off the field.

Christian Moore

While some may have forgotten about Christian Moore as he continues to rehab, the rookie was coming on strong before his injury. Moore had posted an OPS+ of 92, just below league average. Given his struggles at the beginning of his call up, that number is incredibly encouraging especially when paired with the rock solid defense Moore had played at second base.

Moore will, hopefully, be returning to action in the midst of a playoff push from the Angels. If he can come back and immediately contribute as he was before, then it will be a huge boost for the team. If he struggles, which would be natural given his inexperience and injury, the Angels may be forced to option him back to the minor leagues for an inferior overall player.

