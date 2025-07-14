The Angels are approaching the trade deadline in the same spot they have been in for the past month - hovering right under .500, trying to convince themselves they can win. And they can win, just not consistently enough to warrant investing their future into this team. The 2023 trade deadline should be at the front of Perry Minasian's mind, and he should instead do what he does best. These five steps are how the Angels can perfect the trade deadline similar to how they have in years past.

The 5-step guide for the perfect Angels' trade deadline

1.) Realize the market inefficiency, and take advantage.

With the extended Wild Card, there are more teams than ever who can convince themselves to buy at the trade deadline. With only 7 teams more than six games out of their league's respective Wild Card, there is an unprecedented amount of buyers and a limited number of sellers. And those sellers are sellers for a reason - they lack talent.

The Angels do not lack talent. Tyler Anderson and Luis Rengifo are regaining value with every start, Taylor Ward is the best value corner outfielder on the market, and veteran arms like Kyle Hendricks, Ryan Zeferjahn, Brock Burke, and Kenley Jansen have all shown they can help teams win baseball games in 2025.

The Angels would be the most-talented selling team on the market. The first thing Perry Minasian has to do is forget about his awkward contract situation and embrace the true window of 2026 and 2027 by selling at the deadline.

2.) Get whatever you can for expiring contracts

This has to be the #1 priority for Minasian and Co. Of their contributors, the Angels have expiring contracts in Luis Rengifo, Yoan Moncada, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, and Kenley Jansen. That is an exceptional group of players, as they have all been positive contributors this season outside of Rengifo (who has been turning it on as of late).

These players need to be traded, even if the value is 90 cents on the dollar. Hendricks and Anderson have shown they can be contributors and, simpy put, get wins. Very rarely has either had a blowup start that ruined the Angels' chances from the get-go. Jansen has blown one save opportunity all season. Moncada, when healthy, has been a top-five hitting third baseman in the league. These are all players who can and should fetch a decent prospect or two, and the Angels need to take what they can get as they regroup for 2026.

3.) Find a way to shed Jorge Soler's salary

While the Angels and their fans are more focused on Anthony Rendon and his albatross contract, there is very little they can do about that. It comes off the books after 2026, and the Angels are likely to try to negotiate some sort of buyout this off season.

Instead, Minasian should be looking for any playoff team to is desperate enough to trade for Jorge Soler. As the prized offensive addition this offseason, Soler has posted an OPS+ of 81, 30 points below his career average. Yes, he has spent time injured and has hit the ball well since returning, but with Trout likely needing more time at designated hitter than anticipated, Soler's value to the Angels reduces even further.

If they can find a team to take on Soler's contract, they should jump at the opportunity. And if they can't, attaching a mid-level prospect is not the worst idea. If they're serious about 2026, Soler's contract added onto the aforementioned expiring deals totals to just over $50 million. If they are able to free themselves of this, that gives Minasian and the front office freedom to go star-chasing or fill out the roster with reliable veterans.

4.) Do not trade Reid Detmers or Jo Adell

I can understand the thought process. Former first round picks who has had their fair share of good and bad in the MLB are finally breaking out and placing their value at an all-time high, especially when it comes to Jo Adell. He has morphed into, genuinely, one of the best outfielders in the MLB despite being snubbed for the All Star Game. The same can be said for Detmers, as he had a case to be invited to Atlanta as well as he has posted a

Adell and Detmers have two and three years remaining of team control, respectively. They are going to be very good, if not elite, players for the Angels for the next two years. While a team overpaying for one of them could be enticing, it is silly to take the risk on those prospects when your own players have finally figured out how to dominate at this level. You do not trade either of Adell or Detmers, instead you attempt to extend them.

5.) Hold strong on Taylor Ward

Probably the most discussed Angels' trade asset, Ward has posted an OPS+ of 114 this season and is arguably the best corner outfielder who is actually available this trade season. Given his production, this market working in favor of selling teams, and his extra year of team control in 2026, Ward is the best way for the Angels to snag an genuine top prospect at the deadline.

And while that is likely the best course of action, Minasian needs to go into the deadline with the mindset of keeping Ward. There needs to be a team that overwhelms him with an offer, which likely will happen. If he is not given an offer of that caliber, though, the Angels should simply go into 2026 with an elite outfield of Ward, Adell, and Trout (unless a move to full-time DH is coming).

The Angels have an opportunity to set themselves up for genuine playoff contention this trade deadline. While the argument could be made that they have the chance to buy and make a push this season, their ceiling is way higher in 2026 and the following years. If Minasian can realize this and stick to his guns, then the Angels can have a perfect deadline as they set themselves up for an exciting offseason.

