The 6 most likely Angels DFA candidates as the team continues to reshuffle roster

The Angels are completely remodeling their 40-man roster, much to the dismay of many former reclamation projects and high draft picks. Whether it cutting ties with Eric Wagaman, Matt Thaiss, Jordyn Adams, Carson Fulmer, Charles Leblanc, Davis Daniel, or Kenny Rosenberg...the Angels are proving that they have no issue with casting off members of the 2024 squad.

Many insiders believe the Angels are far from done, despite the relatively idle streak of late, so the Angels will definitely continue their bombardment of DFAs. Who on the 40-man roster would need to be moved to accomodate additional signings?

Kyren Paris

Paris seems like the next to go. Despite former prestige as a prospect, Paris' performance has waned in recent seasons. He has mightily struggled at the plate at the big league level, and last season in the minors showed that he might have lost his spark. Across AA Rocket City and AAA Salt Lake last season, Paris slashed .167/.254/.278/.532. He's still only 23-years-old but, given the Angels' lack of mystique surrounding their MiLB pipeline and Paris' precipitous drop in reputation, Paris could be DFA'd at any time now.