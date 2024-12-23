The 6 most likely Angels DFA candidates as the team continues to reshuffle roster

Gustavo Campero

What do the Angels value most? Makeup. They value a player's makeup almost more so than talent. Campero embodies that to the T.

"Campy" has a legendary story -- working his way from a Development List catcher in the lower levels of the minors, to making his MLB debut in 2024 in a position he had just picked up. With Campero, a player who has very little chance of contributing in a major way next season, it feels like the Angels will exhaust every option before they take Campero off the 40-man roster's payroll. He would undoubtedly clear waivers given his lack of standing in the league, but the Angels are clearly letting Campy cash some nice paychecks before considering a DFA.