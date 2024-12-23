The 6 most likely Angels DFA candidates as the team continues to reshuffle roster

Hans Crouse

As the roster currently stands, Crouse would make the Angels' Opening Day bullpen. Perry Minasian will probably view that spot in the 'pen as an area to address and augment. Crouse has an MiLB option left, so ideally he clears waivers. Maybe with an invitation to major league camp, the 26-year-old would accept an outright assignment to AAA.

Crouse is a nifty pitcher and showed some flashes, but the tweener pitchers (between MLB + AAA) usually get cast off sooner rather than later. Crouse does not have the best velocity and walked the world last season with the Angels. He is by no means a finished product and has his faults, thereby making him a logical DFA candidate this offseason.