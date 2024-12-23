The 6 most likely Angels DFA candidates as the team continues to reshuffle roster

Chuckie Robinson

Although the Angels might not want to risk Robinson's roster status, it's hard to believe another team values Robinson the way the Angels do. Robinson adds virtually nothing from an offensive perspective and he cannot run...but boy can he manage a pitching staff!

The only case for the Angels DFAing Robinson is a scenario where Campero actually prepares as a catcher again and can outperform Robinson. Either way, the Angels like to stack catchers to make it easier on the organization during Spring Training. During ST, the sheer volume of bullpens thrown is astronomically high. More so at the minor league level, but multitudes of bullpens are getting thrown day-after-day and week-after-week from February until the beginning of the season. Either way, the Angels will be riding Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud next season so Robinson was brought in for vibes and as insurance.