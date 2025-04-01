The Angels boast a 3-1 record, but they clearly have a whole bunch of issues with their lineup right now. The first place team in the American League West is really missing their best player from 2024 in Zach Neto, as his replacements just cannot hit whatsoever -- not that they were expected to rake anyways. Angels manager Ron Washington essentially said that they have so little faith in Neto's replacements that they are taking it day-by-day between Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson at shortstop. Well, hopefully Wash takes that same approach with centerfield.

“The competition is over,” Washington said. “Now it’s all about winning ballgames. When I think Newman needs to be out there, he’ll be out there. When I think it’s time for T.A. to be out there, he’ll be out there.” Clearly Newman and Anderson were acquired to shore up the Angels' defense, and anything they add at the plate is just extra frosting on the sundae.

With Jo Adell potentially pulling something and exiting the game, centerfield now belongs fully to Kyren Paris for the time being... unless Mike Trout switches back to his original position. — Halo Hangout (@HaloHangout) March 29, 2025

The Angels better ride the hot hand in centerfield like they will do at shortstop

If Wash is true to his word, he will keep that same energy with regards to Jo Adell vs. Kyren Paris. Paris is quite literally the Angels' best hitter in a lineup that has been atrocious thus far. Paris has played in all of the Angels' games this season, and leads the team in total bases (10), runs scored (3), SLG (1.000), OPS (1.500), stolen bases (2), and is the only player with 1 triple. He is tied for the team lead in home runs (1), RBIs (2), and has a 2:2 K:BB.

It does not take a genius to see that the Angels have scored 10 runs in 4 games, and those 10 runs scored is 26th in the league. Keep in mind those games came against these starting pitchers: Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, Davis Martin, and Miles Mikolas. Also, it's not like the White Sox or Cardinals have elite relievers (outside of Ryan Helsley). It would probably hurt the team's competitiveness if they took their best hitter out of a lineup that looks horrible right now. Hot take, I know!

Jo Adell has 2 hits (he injured his hip legging out an infield single) in 4 ABs, so he is technically the only player with a higher batting average and OBP than Paris. However, he really struggled in spring training to the point where many wondered how viable the soon-to-be 26-year-old would be as Mike Trout's primary replacement in centerfield.

Adell could still turn in a solid 2025 campaign, but it makes sense to not rush back an injury-prone player from a hip tweak and to ride the hot hand in Paris. If Washington said that is his managerial strategy with their shortstop, then how could it not be in centerfield once Adell is cleared? Don't mess up the good vibes, Ron! Play the kid.

