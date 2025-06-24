As the Angels continue to wait for Yoan Moncada to recover from injury and take back over at third base, they may have found a saving grace courtesy of the Cincinnati Reds. The National League East squad placed third baseman Jeimer Candelario on waivers, making him available to any team via trade or outright signing.

While the Angels likely do not want to take on the financial obligations attached to Candelario (he is owed $15 million this season and next), there are a couple of avenues they could go down. For one, the Halos could attempt to negotiate with the Reds to either receive a prospect in addition to Candelario and in return take on the entirety of his contract. This would be similar to the Zach Cozart/Will Wilson trade the team made with the Giants years ago. Second, the Halos could do the opposite and attach a lower-tier prospect to the trade so that the Reds pay the entirety of Candelario’s contract. The third option, of course, would be to wait out the waiver cycle and attempt to sign him outright.

From 2020-2023, Candelario was a rock solid third baseman. Playing for the Cubs, Tigers, and Nationals, he posted an OPS+ of 113 during those years. Last season, those numbers dipped and bit and this season he has been atrocious when healthy, posting an OPS+ of 11. For comparison’s sake, that is worse than Luis Rengifo’s mark who has been a black hole in the Angels’ lineup.

All that said, the Angels have shown a willingness to take chances on slumping bats. Trading for Lamonte Wade Jr. and signing Moncada this offseason are examples of this (with results at both ends of the spectrum), and Candelario can be another guy who Perry Minasian and Co. give a chance to find his swing again.

With the Angels still somehow within striking distance in the American League Wild Card race, giving a week or two of at-bats to Candelario would be worthwhile. He is a far better hitter against left-handed pitching in his career, so if Candelario can find his swing again he and Moncada (if he can get healthy) could form a solid platoon at the hot corner for the remainder of the season.

This might not be the exciting trade deadline move that Halo fans are expecting, but it is the type of buy-low deal that could heavily benefit the Angels as they try and navigate the remainder of the 2025 season

