José Soriano went from being on the paternity list to the restricted list since he needed more than the allotted three days to attend to the birth of his child, so the Angels are currently rostering an extra pitcher. Their typical seven-man bullpen stands at eight right now. The stalwarts in Kenley Jansen, Reid Detmers, Brock Burke Andrew Chafin, Luis García, Ryan Zeferjahn and Carson Fulmer just got a reinforcement in the form of Robert Stephenson. There is a case to be made to option down the struggling Ryan Zeferjahn once Soriano returns, but the low man on the totem pole is relatively clear.

The Angels reliever who should not get too comfortable on the MLB roster

José Fermin is 23-years-old and has otherworldly stuff, so he should remain a big part of the bullpen moving forward. However, his demotion upon Soriano's activation is pretty much a certainty. He has three minor league options remaining, plus had a tough outing the last time he toed the rubber. After two straight promising appearances on August 17th and 18th, Fermin faced four Chicago Cubs on the 22nd -- he walked the leadoff man, struck out the next two, issued a second walk and was pulled in favor of Andrew Chafin.

For the season, Fermin is posting a suboptimal 5.82 ERA, 6.54 FIP, 1.71 WHIP and 2.49 HR/9. In 21.2 innings pitched, he has allowed 21 hits and walked 16 batters. He certainly could strikeout any batter in baseball, but he is just too raw to remain on the major league roster.

There might be a case for keeping Fermin and demoting Ryan Zeferjahn. Like Fermin, Zeferjahn also has three remaining MiLB options. The Angels have shown that they will give their young pitchers time off in order to regulate their workload. Reid Detmers has the most innings pitched and pitches thrown of Angels relief pitchers this season, but he is a former starter and accustomed to the heavy workload despite being in a new role. Brock Burke and Kenley Jansen have more innings thrown than Zeferjahn this season, but Zeferjahn has thrown more pitches than either -- showcasing his below average efficiency and effectiveness this year. Zeferjahn's numbers are better than Fermin's, but they are still not great and the Angels will take his usage into account.

That being said, Fermin will assuredly be sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake shortly. Soriano is starting Monday, and Fermin put the nail in his coffin with his two walks in 0.2 innings against the Cubs.

