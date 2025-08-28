If there is one thing the Angels need to stop doing the rest of the season, it's striking out. In of itself, the Angels leading baseball in strikeouts is not necessarily the worst thing in the world -- the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox are also bottom-five in strikeouts and their offenses are doing just fine. However, the Angels' OBP is significantly worse than Seattle, Detroit and Boston's because of the redundancy of the lineup (especially without Nolan Schanuel) and their swing for the fences approach at the plate. Whether it was Kyren Paris, Niko Kavadas, Matthew Lugo, Logan O'Hoppe, or Chris Taylor, seemingly every part-time player the Angels have inserted into their lineup cannot stop striking out at obscene levels.

That goes for Bryce Teodosio as well. The centerfielder has electrified fans with his defensive abilities and world-class athleticism, but he too has a knack for striking out at a high rate. Teodosio is not a major league stalwart because of his awkward at bats and lack of contact skills. Upon his promotion, Teodosio started out strong but his offense has fallen off a cliff. It just so happens the Angels have another centerfield prospect with similar athleticism and defense skills, who is known for his bat-to-ball skills.

The Angels should promote Nelson Rada so he can start over Bryce Teodosio immediately

Nelson Rada played his 20th Triple-A game tonight, he had four hits, he's hitting .368 with a .984 OPS, he has reached base safely in 18 of the 20 games (and scored in one that he didn't reach safely) and quietly has 13 stolen bags in the process -- oh, and he turned 20 on Sunday — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 27, 2025

September call-ups are coming up, but why wait? The Angels are virtually out of playoff contention, and they really do need to stop striking out at the level they have. Enter Rada. Rada is absolutely crushing it at Triple-A Salt Lake, showcasing his contact skills by way of a 16.7% K% -- which leads the team. In fact, his 15.6% with the Bees is just about even with his K%. Rolling with Rada as the primary centerfielder would cut down on the team's biggest vice, and set up the sluggers for more two-run home run opportunities.

A centerfield platoon of the left-handed hitting Rada starting against right-handed starters and the right-handed hitting Teodosio starting against left-handed starters is sitting right there for the Angels.

Would Rada strike out at a higher rate in The Show than in the minors? Undoubtedly so. However, it's hard to believe that a player with his skill-set would have a much worse K% than Teodosio. If the Angels are playing Christian Moore often, then why not Rada?

