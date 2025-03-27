The biggest surprises on the Angels' 2025 roster

At the end of the Angels walk-off win over the Dodgers in the penultimate spring training game, if anyone had suggested that less than 24 hours later the long-awaited 5th starter decision would hardly qualify for this list, well…actually many long-suffering Angels fans might have shrugged and said “Ok”. Because on Tuesday alone, this happened:

"03/25/25 - Los Angeles Angels designated LHP Ángel Perdomo for assignment.

03/25/25 - Los Angeles Angels released CF Mickey Moniak.

03/25/25 - Los Angeles Angels designated LHP José Quijada for assignment.

03/25/25 - Los Angeles Angels signed free agent 2B Nicky Lopez.

03/25/25 - Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of RHP Ryan Johnson from ACL Angels.

03/25/25 - Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of SS Tim Anderson from Salt Lake Bees." LA Angels Transactions, MLB.com

Where do you even start?

Reid To Relieve

That long-awaited fifth rotation spot is as good a place as any to start. Reid Detmers and Jack Kochanowicz had been battling for it, really since the tail end of last season. Between Detmers making appearances out of the bullpen and Kochanowicz continuing to pitch efficiently and effectively during camp, the surprise here was less about who got the job, but more around Detmers becoming one of two long relief options, alongside the recently acquired Ian Anderson.

It makes sense to keep Detmers at the major league level, around the coaches and veterans who were brought in to mentor him, and it would be a safe bet that he’ll start again when the need arises.

Bye, Mickey. Hi, Nicky

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

With Mike Trout’s move to right field, it had been assumed that centerfield would be shared between Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak, even though neither have had a great spring. Not anymore.

Moniak, the former number one pick from the 2016 draft, struggled with consistency and his release opens the door for Adell to step up or. Kyren Paris will factor into centerfield as well after shockingly proving to Angels' evaluators that he may well stick in the major leagues moving forward.

In an equally surprising move, free agent infielder Nicky Lopez was added to the team. Lopez is a gifted defender, but with Tim Anderson also making the roster, it raises the ugly question of whether Yoan Moncada’s thumb is the latest injury to be downplayed by team officials.

Bullpen Clarity

The biggest shock for many, although there were reasons to see it coming, was the announcement that 2024 draft pick Ryan Johnson will start the year in the Angel’s bullpen. Johnson becomes the first MLB debutant since Garrett Crochet to skip the minor leagues altogether – although that was in 2020, when there were no minor league games to actually skip. He could join teammates Chase Silseth, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel as the first players from their draft years to make the majors, if the Astros' Cam Smith doesn’t beat him to it.

Ryan Johnson would become the 24th player in MLB history to go straight from the Draft to the Majors without first playing in the minors.



The last MLB player to do so was White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet in 2020.



The only previous Angels player to do so was LHP Jim Abbott in 1989. https://t.co/0i5E6M30gP — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) March 25, 2025

With the additions of Johnson, Detmers and Anderson, there was really only one bullpen spot remaining, and it ended up going to Rule 5 pickup Garrett McDaniels. He would have had to have been returned to the Dodgers otherwise, but he really did earn his spot with a strong spring.

That left no room for José Quijada or Ángel Perdomo, both of whom were DFA’d. Quijada has struggled mightily since his return from surgery last season, with his once-vaunted fastball losing significant velocity –a real problem when it was the only pitch he ever seemed to throw. Perdomo was only with the Angels for 8 days, coming over on March 17th in a cash or player to be named later trade from the Braves. Now they’re both out, although with the recent trend of Angels' players clearing waivers, it might not be the last we see of them.

Let the Games Begin

The most pleasant surprise inclusions here are Johnson and Paris, young players who figure to play a big part in the future of this team. Anderson and McDaniels were more predictable, but they still needed to, and did, prove their worth over spring. Cutting Moniak was a surprise, and it’s hard not to feel for the guy, and with Lopez arriving the infield suddenly feels crowded, depending on what is really going on with Moncada.

This is how the chips have fallen, and now it’s up to the Angels blend of budding stars, second-chancers and veteran campaigners to show what they can do when the games actually matter.

