The dream Angels roster if/when they do not add another player this offseason

The dream Angels pitching staff for Opening Day

Starting Rotation:

1. Kikuchi*

2. Soriano

3. Anderson*

4. Kochanowicz

5. Detmers*



* -- left-handed pitcher

Bullpen:

Closer: Jansen

Set-Up: Joyce

Middle Relief: Burke*, Zeferjahn, Quijada*

Swing: Silseth, McDaniels*

Long: Hendricks



* -- left-handed pitcher

Yeah yeah, Perry Minasian said Hendricks is a lock for the rotation. Understood. However, in a dream world, Hendricks is relegated to a long reliever role given the upside Kochanowicz and Detmers could provide. At this stage in their careers, Hendricks has the higher floor (especially compared to Detmers) but Kochanowicz and Detmers unequivocally have the higher ceilings if they can put a few pieces together in camp. Their stuff is just far more electrifying, and Hendricks plays far better as a long reliever/emergency starter moving forward.

Other than Hendricks moving to long relief, there are no real surprises here with the pitching staff. Angels fans should keep a close eye on Garrett McDaniels this spring. If he does not make the Opening Day roster, then the Angels likely lose the asset by forfeiting him back to the Dodgers. He has 0 pedigree at the major league level, but the Angels can sneak him onto the team and ease him in with some low-leverage situations in order to maximize their courses of action this season. He has good stuff and would fit in nicely with Chase Silseth as swing guys in that bullpen.

In this construction of the 40-man roster, José Suarez would need to get DFA'd since he is out of minor league options. Another dream scenario for Angels fans. McDaniels can take Sam Bachman's spot on the team, as Bachman is still ramping up his workload this spring. He can take Hans Crouse's as well, since he has a MiLB option left.

