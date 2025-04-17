The now famous torpedo bats have made their way to the Angels clubhouse

The Angels' offense has been one of the best in the league, and it could potentially be getting better moving forward. MLB fans know all about the famous torpedo bat, as the phenomenon has taken over the sport. However, in case you are not aware of what a torpedo bat is, they are custom-shaped pieces of lumber to where a hitters hits the ball most. The barrel is markedly larger than a normal bat, but not over the legal diameter, and is densest where the individual hitter makes the most contact. It appears that Jo Adell is the first Angels player to try out a torpedo bat, and he definitely needs it.

Jo Adell said he tried out a torpedo bat because when he makes bad contact it's usually because he's being jammed. He liked the way it felt yesterday but he did break one of the two torpedo bats he has. He believes other teammates will try it out. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 16, 2025

Jo Adell is struggling so far at the plate (and has not been amazing in centerfield either), so it stands to reason that he would experiment with his war club. He is slashing .200/.265/.356/.621 and is not hitting left-handed pitchers well, which was normally a strength of his. For a guy like Adell, who could cede playing time to guys like Kyren Paris and Tim Anderson once Zach Neto returns, he should be trying anything he can to improve his production. Good for him for trying this out.

Hopefully Adell can get players like Timmy A and Kevin Newman to try out the torpedo bat as well, since they are also not tearing it up with their current bats either. The torpedo bats have better effects on the more slap-hitters like Anderson and Newman rather than the game's big boppers like Mike Trout. Taylor Ward previously mentioned he might try out a torpedo bat, too.

What will Ron Washington say about his players potentially trying out the torpedos? Wash is already on the record as to saying: “When I got jammed, I figured out what I had to do to stop that. So I didn’t worry about putting more weight in a certain area of the bat.” Washington is clearly an old-school manager and might want to curtail his hitters from blaming all their mechanical issues on the equipment. That's fair, but he should want his hitters to try to find a tool that can make them even 1% better.

The baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. The hot start with the bats will likely not last from this group, so there is a possibility the position players opt for the bigger barrels in order to optimize their swing and output. Stay tuned fans, you might be seeing even more home runs in the future.

