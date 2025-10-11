Arte Moreno wants one man, and one man only, as the next manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and it's the player he once abhorred in Albert Pujols (which we here at Halo Hangout called back in February). Moreno is gung ho about hiring Pujols, and even allowed Perry Minasian a chance to interview him! How nice of Moreno to do so!

By all accounts, an announcement will be made as soon as Pujols makes up his mind. The Angels do need to figure out a way to deal with the personal services clause that the future first ballot (probably unanimous) Hall of Famer is adhering to, but also Pujols wants to make significant changes to the coaching staff. As every new manager does, Pujols wants to bring in his guys as the braintrust. There was one name that was thrown out as a potential member of the coaching staff, which means the end of one coach's time in Anaheim should Pujols accept the managerial role.

This Ron Washington-signed coach is as good as gone once the Angels add Albert Pujols

Per reporting by Sam Blum and Katie Woo of The Athletic: "Discussions have also begun on a potential coaching staff under Pujols. It is believed that longtime Dodgers starter Ramon Martinez would be Pujols’ preferred choice as pitching coach. Martinez is the brother of Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez."

Hate to break it to you, Barry Enright, but your days are officially numbered. The 39-year-old pitching coach was certainly dealt a bad hand in his two-year tenure with the Angels, but he is in a results-based industry. Angels pitchers posted a 4.72 ERA, 4.75 FIP and a 1.39 WHIP under Enright's watch. Even when you compare Enright to previous Angels pitching coaches, his resume is not all that sterling -- Enright's staff's 4.72 ERA was the fourth worst mark of the organization's 12 pitching coaches since 1980, with only Chuch Hernandez (4.87 ERA in 583 games), Mickey Callaway (4.96 ERA in 122 games) and Doug White (5.12 ERA in 162 games) posting worse marks.

Ramón Martínez pitched for 14 years in MLB, he made one All-Star team and pitched a no-hitter in 1995. There is some angst from Angels fans based on whether or not the 57-year-old would be able to make analytical innovations with the technological and data resources at his disposal, or if he is more of a Dom Chiti-type of old-school ball coach. If he is more of a Chiti-type, he would be more in-line with the Angels' outdated philosophy on run prevention. It does appear that he has a working knowledge of coaching based on empirical data, so hopefully he could out-do Enright's contributions the past couple of years.

Enright assuredly would not be the only member of the coaching staff to lose his post. Johnny Washington's time as hitting coach would likely be over as well, although there is no word as to who Pujols would want in that role. Ray Montgomery was offered a different role with the Angels, likely his bench coach role back. Montgomery's potential role-change is also unconfirmed, he could also return to the front office with Perry Minasian coming back. If Pujols is indeed brought on, it seems logical that he would want his own bench coach rather than roll with Montgomery.

One of the big draws of Pujols becoming manager is the people he could bring in given he is a titan of the sport. Martínez would be a solid addition by all accounts, and it will be exciting to see who else Pujols will reel in -- both on the coaching staff and the major league roster. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado are players that seem like logical fits on an Albert Pujols-led team -- Goldschmidt is an impending free agent who played six seasons in Pujols' old position as the St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman, and Arenado, who is a massive fan of Pujols, is likely to be dealt this season.