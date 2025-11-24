The Los Angeles Angels came into the offseason with one clear goal -- acquire copious amount of pitching. The dam has yet to break on free agent pitchers signing with teams, despite Raisel Iglesias quickly re-signing with the Atlanta Braves, but when it does the Angels will factor heavily into those transactions.

The Angels shockingly traded Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez, a trade that looks much better following the Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien deal, but that does not end the team's search for starters despite rostering G-Rod, Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, Reid Detmers and prospects like Caden Dana, Ryan Johnson, Víctor Mederos, Sam Aldegheri, George Klassen, Mitch Farris, Jack Kochanowicz and Tyler Bremner.

This Grayson Rodriguez note proves Angels' pitching search is far from over

Per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors: "For the 2026 season, Rodriguez will surely be on some form of innings limit. Between that and the general uncertainty behind and in the rotation, the Angels remain in the market for further starting pitching upgrades."

Rodriguez said himself that he will likely be subject to an innings limit this season, which makes all the sense in the world for both sides. Acquiring Rodriguez will prove to be more pivotal for the Angels in 2027 and beyond as he starts to get his feet back under him following a lost 2025 season. Furthermore, it would be confusing to see the Angels sit on their hands in an offseason where there are myriad available starting pitchers that could make this rotation go from looking solid to formidable.

Kikuchi, Rodriguez, Soriano, Detmers is a solid 1-4 on paper, but they would look FAR better as a 2-5. If the Angels want to make a massive splash, they could acquire aces with attached qualifying offers like Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez or Zac Gallen. In terms of aces on the trade block, Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta or Miami's Sandy Alcantara (or Edward Cabrera) could be had for a significant price. Tatsuya Imai is a 28-year-old with plus stuff who would not be penciled in as a No. 1, but certainly has the look of it.

The more likely scenario than getting a bona fide No. 1, and even this might be a reach, is the Angels supplement their rotation with more of a 1B type like a Michael King or Merrill Kelly. Perhaps they just opt for one or two mid-tier starters like Tyler Mahle, Dustin May, Miles Mikolas. Either way, they have a chance to have a rotation that had absolute sieves in it via Tyler Anderson and Jack Kochanowicz and turn it into an absolute force with another addition alongside Rodriguez.