The Angels bullpen is beginning to slip, and the relievers are showing that their stellar June performance was more anomalous rather than who they are. The unit is not in an absolute tailspin, but they are dipping and could absolutely use reinforcements especially since they are tied for the most innings pitched this month. In July, the unit has a 4.95 ERA (MLB rank: 21st), 5.42 FIP (MLB rank: 23rd), 1.35 WHIP (MLB rank: 18th), 2.02 HR/9 (MLB rank: 25th), 57.2% first pitch strike percentage (MLB rank: 25th) and opposing hitters have a .774 OPS (MLB rank: 21st).

Like it is every year, the MLB relief pitcher market is robust and will be active. The Tampa Bay Rays just pulled off a Bryan Baker trade to set the market price on preeminent bullpen arms. It just so happens that the Atlanta Braves will likely deal their marquee reliever given a multitude of circumstances with that organization. It also just so happens that he used to shove for the Angels and could slot back in perfectly if acquired.

This hypothetical Braves-Angels trade could atone for past Perry Minasian sin

Angels Receive: RHP Raisel Iglesias and OF Jarred Kelenic

Braves Receive: RHP Robert Stephenson and LHP Jake Eder

The Angels' former closer is on an expiring deal and thus meets the criteria of a player Atlanta would trade. Per FanSided's Robert Murray: "The Braves want to contend in 2026 and (rightfully) believe that having Sale – and other controllable long-term pieces still on the roster – will be the best way to getting the franchise back in the postseason." His overall numbers are relatively uninspiring -- he has a 4.67 ERA, 4.26 FIP and was moved out of their closer role two months ago. However, Iglesias has 12 straight appearances of not allowing an earned run, with June 5th being the last time a runner's scored on him. Additionally, for the season he has a stellar 40:7 K:BB.

In what was perhaps the worst move made by Perry Minasian, he gifted his former employer with Iglesias in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson at the 2022 trade deadline. The Braves' closer that year? Kenley Jansen. Iglesias has long-been a preeminent reliever in the sport who was traded so the team could save money. Chavez was cast off the Angels almost immediately and wound up simply rejoining the Braves. Davidson is playing overseas now.

As for Kelenic, he has been buried in Triple-A for the entirety of the season and seemingly has no future with the organization. He'd be quite the step up from Lamonte Wade Jr. and Gustavo Campero, and could even platoon with Jorge Soler in right field.

The Braves want to build something better in 2026 than in 2025, and Stephenson undoubtedly could factor into their plans. By including Stephenson in this trade, the Angels could get him off their books for next season and the Braves could effectively replace Iglesias. The reliever missed all of last year and most of this one, but he should be back this season and definitely will be ready to go for the next campaign.

The Braves' rotation is completely depleted. Chris Sale is gone through late-August and perhaps beyond that with a fractured ribcage. Spencer Schwellenbach could very well be out for the season with a fractured elbow. Joining Sale and Schwellenbach on Atlanta's 60-day injured list are fellow starters AJ Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo López. The past two weeks, the Braves have started Spencer Strider, Grant Holmes, Didier Fuentes, Bryce Elder and Aaron Bummer opening a bullpen day. Eder could go eat some low-leverage innings for the non-contending Braves, and it's not like he's some nobody. He'd be a solid addition to their 40-man roster. In fact, Eder was just promoted to the Angels' roster.

Of course, the Braves could also throw in Jesse Chavez if they want to generate some laughs around the league. Just throwing that out there.

More LA Angels Rumors from Halo Hangout