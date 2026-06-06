This surprising Angels breakout could end up earning more All-Star love than expected

While the 2026 season has taken a bad turn for the Los Angeles Angels, they still have a few players who could receive an All-Star nod. Every team at least gets one player to represent them in the Midsummer Classic and the Halos could definitely see Mike Trout and Jose Soriano earn an invite to Philadelphia.

But there's one name that would not have been on many fans’ bingo cards before the start of the 2026 season. But Wade Meckler is on the ballot, and could earn some love from the Los Angeles faithful.

LA claimed Meckler off waivers after the San Francisco Giants designated him for assignment. Many assumed he’d be nothing more than a depth piece for the Angels, but the southern California native is quickly turning into a solid player and is hitting .389/.421/.639 with two home runs and 10 RBI in his abbreviated stint in Anaheim.

Meckler’s name is now featured on the All-Star ballot which, in and of itself, is pretty remarkable. It’s unlikely that Meckler will find his way onto the AL All-Star roster, but it’s certainly not impossible.

Wade Meckler's emergence with Angels has come out of nowhere

Baseball fans love an underdog story, and Meckler is filling that role this season. Prior to 2026, he had only had one other stint in the big leagues and that was back during the 2023 season with San Francisco. He was rushed to the majors by a team that was desperate for offense, and he was clearly outmatched, and hit just .232/.328/.250 with 25 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances that year.

Meckler's been solid in the minor leagues since that time and he's now matured enough to be a solid contributor on a big-league ball club.

Playing for his hometown team has to help him bring a little extra juice to the ballpark every night. Meckler's an Orange County native and it seems like he’s found the perfect situation to thrive in. Could he be this season’s All-Star Cinderella story? The Angels are owed something nice after the wicked turn this season has taken, so maybe Meckler can provide at least one bright spot for fans.