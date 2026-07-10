Trade chatter around Mike Trout just got compared to another questionable Angels’ decision

Seemingly every year there is trade chatter surrounding Los Angeles Angeles star Mike Trout. Every year the team says they are not entertaining trades and Trout says he doesn't want to be traded, but with a new general manager in John Mozeliak there is naturally going to be speculation that he will shake things up and trade Trout.

It's an interesting thought, but Mozeliak has already shut down any Trout trade talk. A recent column brought up an interesting point about Mozeliak, who used to head the front office of the St. Lous Cardinals, and letting star players go.

Matt Snyder of CBS Sports wrote the following: "Interim general manager John Mozeliak told the Los Angeles Times that trading Trout is 'not happening.' This is a man who once lost Albert Pujols to free agency and had his team back in the playoffs the next season and in the World Series in the season after that. Four years post-Pujols, the Cardinals had the best record in baseball."

Basically, Snyder's point is that if he felt moving on from Trout was in the best interest of the club, then he would do that. Mozeliak either clearly does not feel that way, or he knows that if one of the first things he did in his new role was trade away the best Angels player of all time, a lot of fans would be livid.

Albert Pujols' Cardinals exit could be a blueprint for Angels' Mike Trout decision

Left unsaid, or unwritten, is the fact that the Angels were the team to lure Pujols away in free agency. That didn't exactly turn out great because Pujols' numbers with the Halos were markedly worse than his numbers with the Cardinals.

Maybe here is a case to be made that trading Trout is the best thing to do for the club. Clearly the team needs to improve in basically all facets so trading Trout to get a big haul of prospects might be what the organization needs to have a reset.

A big queston is whether owner Arte Moreno would even allow it. No one knows for sure whether Mozeliak really has the autonomy to do what he wants or if Moreno is going to veto things like he did in the past, but with attendance numbers strong, trading Trout is probably just a move that would rock the boat way too much.

It's interesting to think about Pujols though and how the Angels watched him steadily decline for all those years. The Angels may be destined to do the same with Trout unless things change in a big way the rest of July.