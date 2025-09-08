As Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register pointed out, the Angels set a new franchise record on Sunday -- they were hit by five pitches from A's pitchers. Oswald Peraza wore one, and both Yoán Moncada and Chris Taylor (who should be irate at the A's for continually plunking him) both were hit twice. The Angels are now one of three teams to be hit by five pitches in a game since the beginning of the 2024 season. Naturally, everybody with the Angels organization were not pleased and it was Travis d'Arnaud who stood up to the A's with both his actions and words in the last matchup between the two sides this season.

Travis d'Arnaud responds to A's plunking 3 Angels with game-winner and postgame shade

In the 8th inning of a 3-3 game, d'Arnaud hit a go-ahead double immediately after the fifth HBP of the game. Oswaldo Bido hit Peraza before blowing the game and taking a loss. Tyler Ferguson, who sent Taylor to the IL earlier this season, hit Taylor again. Luis Severino hit three batters. As the Angels inch closer-and-closer to elimination, emotions are going to start boiling over. d'Arnaud channeled his anger into his ground rule double off Bido and his postgame quotes about the A's pitchers' mentality.

Travis d'Arnaud on his game-winning at-bat, after A's reliever Oswaldo Bido had two at-bats where he couldn't locate:



"It's more motivating because they hit 5 of our guys today, and didn't seem like they cared, and kept throwing inside. (I was) motivated to get the job done." — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 7, 2025

Travis d'Arnaud was signed to a two-year contract before the season mostly because of his makeup and veteran savvy. The Angels' backup catcher has flashed at times, but overall is having one of the weaker seasons of his career. The 36-year-old is posting his worst OPS (.609) outside of his rookie season, his once stellar defensive metrics have plummeted and his mission to turn Logan O'Hoppe into the greatest catcher in franchise history is off to a horrible start. However, d'Arnaud is assuredly a fan favorite because of moments and quotes he provided during the team's series finale against the Athletics on Sunday.

After winning their first seven games against the Athletics, the Angels' lost four of their last six games against their divisional rival in games they desperately needed. The Halos clawed their way out of last place of the AL West for now, but still sport the worst run differential in the American League. It's good to see an Angels player still fighting and showing emotion by calling out opposing players' transgressions, and d'Arnaud provided Angels fans another moment of joy amidst another dreadful stretch of baseball post trade deadline.

