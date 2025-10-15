The Los Angeles Angels and Albert Pujols have a runner on third base and no outs, and just need to manufacture that run home in order to close a deal to make Pujols the team's next manager. They are right there. However, like the Angels are wont to do, it feels like the next two batters struck out and now are facing some adversity in closing the deal.

Unexpected rival for Albert Pujols emerges as Angels fail to close the deal

Per reporting from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan: "The Baltimore Orioles, seeking a new manager to guide their young, emerging core, have expressed interest in future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols." They reported that the Angels' American League rivals are looking to schedule an interview to formally vet Pujols for their vacant managerial job.

It's a little unclear why the Arte Moreno has not locked up Pujols as his team's manager yet, as all reporting suggests that the future Hall of Famer is his No. 1 choice for the job. Per Robert Murray on 'The Baseball Insiders Podcast': "As of yesterday, nothing was put in place as of yet. It is still an open search. Pujols and Hunter are still involved, maybe there's another candidate or two. But at the end of the day I'd be very surprised if it was not Pujols or Hunter and I still think very much it will be Pujols cause if Arte Moreno wants something, he'll do it, it's just taking a little longer than any party necessarily expected at this point."

In their article, Gonzalez and Passan speculated that the ongoing Tyler Skaggs trial is putting a halt to a Pujols hiring. Moreno reported to court the other day as a part of the trial. It's also been thrown out there that MLB does not want non-playoff teams to make news during the playoffs, which would dissuade the Angels from making the hire. By all accounts, the job is still going to be Pujols' and the ball is in his court as to whether or not he accepts.

If the Orioles do decide that Pujols is their guy, the Angels release Pujols of his personal services clause, and the O's do bring him on, then Torii Hunter immediately becomes the frontrunner for the Angels' managerial role. Unless, of course, he decides to take the Minnesota Twins job.