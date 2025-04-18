Watch LA Angels starter's aggressive exit after confrontation with Ron Washington

Things got testy during the Angels' first time getting swept all season. Jack Kochanowicz, who got hit hard by a Rangers lineup that has underwhelmed to begin the season thus far, committed a baseball faux pas in front of one of the most old-school managers in the league. Ron Washington was lifting the 24-year-old after he posted a shoddy 4.2 innings, eight hits, four earned runs, and a 1:1 K:BB, as the Angels were looking to avoid a fourth straight loss and a sweep against their division rival. Well, Kochanowicz showed his age in that moment as he walked off the mound.

Yikes 👀

Angels Ron Washington pulls Jack Kochanowicz from game in Texas. 🚿

Credit: Fanduel West#Angels #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/rGQX0CriBs — Anaheim Sports (@AnaheimSports1) April 18, 2025

"Showing up your manager" is truly something that does not go over well in the clubhouse. Kochanowicz kind of shoved his way past Washington without handing him the baseball, a standard transaction when a pitcher is being removed from a game. He then proceeded to flip the baseball, not to Wash, but to Logan O'Hoppe. Wash stares him down a little bit, almost looking amused by the antics. After the game, Wash reportedly said that the youngster did not intend to disrespect him.

We're not going to over-blow this as Washington handled it really well in the moment, and there was no camera shot of a coach or player talking to Kochanowicz in the dugout (perhaps someone got to him behind closed doors?). The optics are just not great here -- 24-year-olds have been optioned down to the minors for less. It's also worth noting that Kochanowicz was being lifted after throwing only 72 pitches, which is the second time this season Wash has taken him out of a game despite a manageable pitch count. Kochanowicz's frustration is palpable, but pitchers need a certain unflappability to them in order to make it in this league. It's a teaching moment for sure, and we'll see if it's a punishable one in the eyes of the Angels' coaches.

Was this as bad as then Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer hurling the baseball over the centerfield batter's eye when Terry Francona was taking him out? No, but some have made that connection after this passive aggressive act by Kochanowicz. You don't want to be compared to Bauer, Jack. Be better. Be more professional. Act more like a grown up.

Kochanowicz was trying to lean on his bread-and-butter pitches on Thursday despite the Rangers hitting around José Soriano the night before, who has an incredibly similar arsenal. “I was trying to go with my strengths like normal,” Kochanowicz said. “Just wasn’t as dialed as I needed to be. Just too much plate on a lot of pitches.” Through the first two innings of the game, the Rangers had five hits which was their first time reaching that feat the entire season. Kochanowicz now has a 6.20 ERA, the highest of the Angels' starters.

The best part of this whole saga was Logan O'Hoppe once again showing why he is the leader of the team -- he clearly is remarking on Kochanowicz's actions to Washington as soon as the starter flipped him the ball. He was sticking up for his guy. Great stuff, once again, from O'Hoppe.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout