So, how’s everybody feeling after the deadline?

If you breathlessly yelled “they’re buying!” when they picked up two rental relief arms at no significant cost, or had a for-sale sign hanging over the lockers of anyone not named Zach Neto, odds are you’re disappointed. The Angels, by doing virtually nothing, have made one thing clear: They’re sticking with their grand plan, even if nobody outside of the organization can figure out what that actually is.

Making no choice is, in itself, a bold choice. But if the Angels are to prove to their fans and the wider league that they have any idea what they’re doing, there are a list of things they absolutely must start doing right now.

What HAS to happen with the Angels after a disappointing deadline

1. Well...win!

First, they have to keep winning. A .500 record this year would be admirable, and could even be just enough to keep them in the postseason hunt, but they aren’t there yet. If, as their deadline stance suggests, they think that all this roster needed for now was a couple of band-aids on the bullpen and a back-up infielder, then they need to prove it.

2. Re-work some deals

Going forward, it’s time for the Angels to put their money where their mouth is with the young core. Working out an extension with Zach Neto should be an immediate priority. Nolan Schanuel and Logan O’Hoppe should be next on the list, and conversations should at least be had with José Soriano and Jo Adell. It may already be too late for some of those players – Adell, in particular, has Scott Boras in his corner – but losing any or all of them without a fight would be an utter failure of management.

Regarding management, that’s another big conversation that has to start, and fast. Sadly, Ron Washington returning to the dugout seems highly unlikely. Has Ray Montgomery earned a longer look? Could a replacement be lurking in the organization already? With so many other big calls to make, the managerial one really cannot wait until winter.

They have to make some hard decisions with the current roster. Right now, this team has two designated hitters, revolving doors at third base, right and center field, and a long row of pitchers sitting on the fence between starting or relieving.

3. Determine who the Angels in the outfield will be

Is Mike Trout an outfielder anymore? He’s made it clear that’s his preference, but it might be time for the team to pull rank and protect their investment. Is Jorge Soler suddenly redundant? If it moves Jo Adell back to right field, then who plays center? Was Kyren Paris’s explosive start to the year a fluke, or is he due a promotion? How close is Nelson Rada?

Regardless of how they handle those issues, it’s time for the Angels to dive headlong back into the offseason fray. Rendon’s contract comes off the books after 2026, so even if the luxury tax is still a de facto salary cap for Arte Moreno, there are ways of structuring new agreements to balance that out. The argument that certain players “wouldn’t want to play in Anaheim” is moot – the rising tide of this team will appeal, if the money is right.

That could mean making one big splash, like a serious pursuit of Kyle Tucker or a big trade for an ace. It must mean the end of the string of one-year veteran contracts, where someone like Kyle Hendricks is brought in to smooth the development of his younger stablemates. Those moves have certainly helped this team develop into exciting underdogs, but now they need to be looking at 2026 and beyond as their window to be much more.

Which neatly brings us to the most fundamental shift that needs to happen - the Angels have to raise their sights. Any talk of the post-season in recent years has centred on the wildcard. That’s been fair, seeing as they haven’t even threatened to lock down one of those for over a decade. But in 2026, it’s time for the Angels to aim higher, and fulfil Ron Washington’s promise to “run the West down.” In the last week, the Angels have proved they can go toe-to-toe with the Mariners and Rangers. The Athletics are still years away from having a home ballpark, never mind a competitive roster, and while the Astros keep defying logic, odds and Father Time they surely have to stumble eventually.

If the Angels can address some of the questions above, and lock in their key pieces for the next few years, a third wildcard spot should only be a fallback option. The entire American League is up for grabs, but they’re going to have to be far more decisive than they were at this year’s deadline in order to be ready to receive it.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout