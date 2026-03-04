When will Angels' WBC representatives be taking the field?

The Los Angeles Angels and the entire baseball world are about to orbit around the World Baseball Classic, as exhibition games begin for the tournament this week. The Angels will be representing eight different countries in this year’s competition. For Angels fans who want to watch the team’s inclusions go up against the world’s best, the following schedule and pertinent information is below - and fans might have a better chance seeing the players in the WBC than during Angels’ spring training anyway.

Everything fans need to know about Angels' WBC representatives

Note: Camden Minacci (Italy) and Francis Texido (Cuba) are both a part of the Designated Pitcher Pool for their countries, meaning there is a chance they are called into action following the initial round of games.

Sam Aldegheri, Starting Pitcher, Italy

Schedule for Pool Play: March 7th vs. Brazil, March 8th vs. Great Britain, March 10th vs. United States, March 11th vs. Mexico

Samuel Aldegheri gets the chance to lead Italy into the knockout round in the WBC, as wins against Brazil, Mexico, and Great Britain would likely secure the team's advancement. For Aldegheri, it will be interesting when he is used. With Aaron Nola as the ace of the staff, the team could opt to save him for their matchup against the United States or potentially get two starts out of him against Brazil and Mexico (in which case Aldegheri would be lined up to face the United States).

Yusei Kikuchi, Starting Pitcher, Japan

Schedule for Pool Play: March 6th vs. Chinese Taipei, March 7th vs. South Korea, March 9th vs. Australia, March 11th vs. Czechia

Yusei Kikuchi is lined up as the third starter for Japan and should cruise through whichever team he faces during pool play. For Kikuchi and Japan, the team will go as far as the rotation guides them, as the United States and Dominican Republic both have superior offenses (on paper).

Yoan Moncada, Third Baseman, Cuba

Schedule for Pool Play: March 6th vs. Panama, March 8th vs. Colombia, March 9th vs. Puerto Rico, March 11th vs. Canada

For Angels fans, they'll just want to see Yoan Moncada get through the WBC healthy. For Cuba, however, he is one of many veterans on the roster and is one of the more proven bats in the lineup. While his defense may prove costly, he'll need to show up every at-bat for the team to make it through pool play.

Gustavo Campero, Outfielder, Colombia

Schedule for Pool Play: March 6th vs. Puerto Rico, March 7th vs. Canada, March 8th vs. Cuba, March 9th vs. Panama

A switch-hitting, twitchy athlete is always good to have in a tournament where every substitution matters more. Gustavo Campero is exactly that, and he'll be called on to play defense and run the bases if he is not starting.

Samy Natera Jr., Pitcher, Mexico

Schedule for Pool Play: March 6th vs. Great Britain, March 8th vs. Brazil, March 9th vs. United States, March 11th vs. Italy

Coming out of the bullpen for Mexico, Samy Natera Jr.'s strikeout ability could be a huge weapon for the team, as this offense could have Mexico protecting leads late in games.

Matthew Lugo, Outfielder, Puerto Rico

Schedule for Pool Play: March 6th vs. Colombia, March 7th vs. Panama, March 9th vs. Cuba, March 10th vs. Canada

Likely coming off the bench for Puerto Rico, Matthew Lugo's defense could be a huge weapon for the team late in games.

Najer Victor, Pitcher, Great Britain

Schedule for Pool Play: March 6th vs. Mexico, March 7th vs. United States, March 8th vs. Italy, March 9th vs. Brazil

A likely reliever for Great Britain, Najer Victor could put his name on the big league radar if he is able to have a couple of good outings in pool play (or even helps Great Britain make an improbable run).

Lucas Ramirez, Outfielder, Brazil

Schedule for Pool Play: March 6th vs. United States, March 7th vs. Italy, March 8th vs. Mexico, March 9th vs. Great Britain

Brazil is one of the least talented teams in the WBC, and Lucas Ramirez will get starts in the outfield for them against some high-quality pitching in pool play. While they may not win a game, this is an excellent opportunity for Ramirez to get his name known on a larger scale.