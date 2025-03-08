The best story of Angels camp thus far is yet another reminder that reality checks are needed with regards to spring training results. Kyren Paris is absolutely tearing it up at the plate, slashing .400/.438/.733 with 11 total bases in his 16 plate appearances. Many are now saying that Paris should break camp with the big league team, which should definitely be pushed back on. While it would be a fun development and he is seemingly worthy of the nod, what fans see during spring training should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Paris has been a clutch performer during camp, which is seemingly the main reason for why fans are clamoring for him to make the team. When players perform in big moments, fans glob onto them because they are helping the team's win-loss record. Just a reminder -- when a player has clutch moments in early in spring training, it means he is facing minor league pitching. It's not like Paris was facing major league back-end relievers when he's been delivering late in games.

Kyren clears 'em 😤 pic.twitter.com/jtPnGTrX9n — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 7, 2025

Why Angels fans should not be sold on breakout spring training player

Let's dive deeper into the clutch moments, with all due respect to Paris. He hit a bases-clearing, go-ahead double in the 7th inning against the Mariners on March 6th, a game-tying home run in the 9th inning against the Cubs on February 27th, and a walk-off single in the 9th inning against the Mariners in the Angels' first spring training game.

O.K., so the go-ahead double against the Mariners was off Drew Pomeranz, a pitcher who even most die-hard MLB fans probably did not know was still playing professional baseball. The game-tying home run against the Cubs was off Brooks Kriske, a pitcher signed to a minor league contract with 21.2 total innings at the major league level. The walk-off single was aided by some of the worst defense you'll ever see. It's awesome that his confidence is through the roof right now, but that would for sure get drained from him if he makes the team because he delivered against subpar pitchers...and subsequently (and almost inevitably) underwhelms against major league arms.

Paris looks like a whole new player, and he is in a way! Paris worked with Aaron Judge's hitting instructor/guru, Richard Schenck, during the offseason and his mechanics are vastly different now. He is over a thumb injury that plagued him at the end of 2023 and the entirety of 2024. The issue with him making the Opening Day roster does not lie with him per se, but more so with the players he would leapfrog.

Barring an injury, the locks for the Angels' infield are Yoán Moncada, Luis Rengifo, Nolan Schanuel, and Kevin Newman. Is Paris a better option than Christian Moore as the Angels' every day second baseman? It's asking a whole heck of a lot from both players, but Moore, in theory, is still the more enticing option even though Paris' spring training results are superior right now. Paris has a higher floor, but Moore has the higher ceiling. The Angels could also be incentivized by receiving draft capital if Moore gets a year of service time and wins AL Rookie of the Year, which he has the talent to do.

Is Paris a better option than Scott Kingery or Tim Anderson? Paris could very well be better than both players, but the Angels might opt for the veteran presence from either Kingery or Anderson (not to mention the positional versatility that is a pre-requisite for major league bench players). You could also make a case for Ryan Noda on the Opening Day roster over Paris, as he is also tearing it up during the exhibition games, could spell Nolan Schanuel at first base, as well as provide a much-needed left-handed pinch hitter off the bench.

It's easy for fans to get wrapped up in spring training results, and sometimes players do tear it up in March and have breakout seasons (see: Zach Neto). However, the history of baseball suggests that just because a player had a good spring does not mean it will carry over to the regular season. It very much appears that Paris is not a bust, and that should be good enough for Angels fans. Let him cook in Triple-A, do not push your luck with him.

