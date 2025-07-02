Why MLB can't ignore Jo Adell's underdog case for league-wide honor

Man, remember when Angels fans were ready to run Jo Adell out of town this season...and last season...and the one before that...and before that? There was a real case to be made in late-May that the Angels should have designated Adell for assignment and kept Kyren Paris and/or Matthew Lugo in the big leagues when Mike Trout was close to being activated off the injured list. Paris and Lugo were striking out a ton and completely lost the spark that turned them both into Angels folk legends, but the two outfielders had built up a solid CV of MLB production the month prior to make the case for keeping them around.

The logical move was to keep the asset in Adell, since he has 0 MiLB options remaining, despite the beleaguering team value he was providing. The fans emotionally wanted the former first rounder gone and to keep Paris and Lugo around, since Adell was slashing .184/.250/.353 and playing just awful defense through May 25th. The team seemingly had moved him out of centerfield and into right field full-time. Luckily, fans do not make the transactions and reason prevailed. Paris was sent down to make room for Chris Taylor, Lugo was sent down when Trout returned and Adell turned in a historic month of June.

Jo Adell's competition for AL Player of the Month pic.twitter.com/S2o7mnaPK5 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 29, 2025

Adell's June catapulted him into the conversation of the team's best hitter. It also cemented him as a sure-fire finalist for American League Player of the Month. Only Adell and Seattle's Cal Raleigh belted 11 home runs last month, which will give them both top candidacies for the honor. Then there's Tampa Bay's Yandy Díaz, Minnesota's Byron Buxton and Detroit's Riley Greene who are all going to receive some votes.

Of that group of five players, Adell's staggering 1.034 OPS somehow ranks fourth. His .284 batting average and .364 OBP in June are all the lowest of that group. Despite the 11 home runs, Adell only had 12 extra base hits and drove in 19 runs in June -- only Díaz had fewer XBHs and RBIs of those five.

Awards be damned, Adell needed that torrid stretch more than any of those players. He saved his career and his production turned the Angels' lineup from great to elite. Even if he regresses at the plate, he has proven that he will stick with this franchise for years-to-come.

Unfortunately, the Mariners' superstar catcher surpassed the Angels' outfielder in every category last month and will likely take home the honors. However, there's a slight chance Adell could sneak by Buxton, Díaz and Greene on the ballot. Halos fans will hold out hope while expecting the results to not go their way as they always do with regards to Adell winning AL Player of the Month.

To quote the great Cal Naughton Jr., "there ain't nothing wrong with silver!"

