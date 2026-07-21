Why Nolan Schanuel could become the Angels biggest trade deadline surprise

Nobody truly knows how the 2026 MLB trade deadline is going to unfold, but it's a good bet that the Los Angeles Angels will look to sell off a number of assets. Names like Reid Detmers, Jo Adell, and Jose Soriano have found their way into the headlines, but maybe it's time to add another one to the mix. Should the Halos look to trade first baseman Nolan Schanuel?

On the surface, the notion of trading Schanuel might seem somewhat ridiculous. He's be heading into Year 1 of arbitration next season (and is unlikely to receive a huge bump in pay), has consistently posted above-average offensive numbers for three years in a row, and offers a solid glove at first base. Why would the Angels even think about trading a player with that type of résumé?

In point of fact, it's that very résumé that could tempt other organizations to overpay for Schanuel at this year's trade deadline. If another club comes calling, interim GM John Mozeliak would be a fool not to listen.

Nolan Schanuel could be one of the Angels' biggest trade chips at the deadline

Schanuel is a fine player, and the Angels shouldn't be openly shopping him at this year's trade deadline, per se. The team's depth at the cold corner is questionable at best, and there's no one in the farm system who's ready to break down the door.

But the former first-round pick plays arguably the most replaceable position in all of baseball. Sure, you have All-Stars like Ben Rice, Matt Olson, and Bryce Harper who call the position home, but Alec Burleson, Jake Bauers, and Kody Clemens have each racked up 15-plus homers this season and have an OPS over .790 — both numbers that surpass Schanuel's production this year.

But Schanuel's career on-base percentage (.352) and low strikeout rate (14.8%) could make him an attractive trade target for a team looking to find a consistent piece for the middle of their lineup. Teams like the Diamondbacks, Guardians, and Tigers might be willing to surrender a prospect-laden trade package in exchange for the Angels' first baseman.

Schanuel has caught fire of late, and his numbers have been in line with that of previous seasons. While he's always been a steady presence in the Angels lineup, the right offer could (and should) be enough to push LA to make a move.